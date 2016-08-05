Canadian Swimmer Santo Condorelli Flips His Dad the Middle Finger before Every Race

Every athlete has a pregame ritual to put them in the right mindset before their big event. For 21-year-old Canadian swimmer Santo Condorelli, that ritual is flipping off his dad, and it is becoming his very identity.



When Condorelli was just eight years old and having trouble with nerves racing against older competitors, his father and swimming coach Joseph Condorelli had an idea.

Videos by VICE

“You’ve got to build your confidence yourself and say eff everybody else that you’re racing,” Santo said, via The Canadian Press. “He said ‘Every time you’re behind the blocks, give me the finger and I’ll give it back to you.”’

Swimmer Santo Condorelli flips the middle finger to his dad for good luck before every race … — ⚡Ofra Ziv⚡ (@Iconjurer)January 27, 2016

Ever since, Condorelli and his dad have been flipping each other off before every race, and the ritual has garnered much attention during his impressive ascension to Canada’s Olympic swim team.

Condorelli, who beat American legend Michael Phelps to win silver in the 100-metre butterfly last November in the U.S., is competing in multiple swimming events at Rio after medalling four times at the 2015 Pan Am Games. Don’t be offended if you see him raising a middle finger.

h/t The Score