Canadian Water Model Photobombs the Shit Out of the Golden Globes

A Toronto woman served more than just Fiji Water on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

Canadian model Kelleth Cuthbert was a self-described “#fijiwatergirl” at the awards show, meaning she walked amongst the stars with a tray of Fiji Water, ostensibly to hand out to thirsty guests.

Videos by VICE

But it looks like Cuthbert got a little thirsty herself—for the spotlight. (Sorry, it’s Monday.) The model was serving looks as she photobombed stars like Richard Madden, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kiki Layne, all whilst working that tray of overpriced H20.

This woman isn't nominated for anything, she's just holding FIJI Water for the celebs on the red carpet whilst milking it for all it's worth and we are living. SERVE IT, QUEEN #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rqGXnBZQi5 — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 7, 2019

The Fiji water girl is literally living her best life #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DxsdNgQCas — marie🩸 (@wingardiumbrad) January 7, 2019

In several of the photos, Cuthbert is looking directly at the camera with a self-assured smile and an ever-so-slightly cocked eyebrow, suggesting she knows exactly what she’s doing.



There’s a decent chance Cuthbert orchestrated this whole thing in the hopes of going viral and if that’s the case—well done, girl.

Meanwhile, Cuthbert wasn’t the only Canadian to have a good night at the Globes. Ottawa-born Sandra Oh won best actress in a television drama for Killing Eve.

OK, CanCon requirements have been met.



Follow Manisha Krishnan on Twitter.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.