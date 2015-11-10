Canadian WHL Team to Wear Star Wars-Themed Jerseys

The Saskatoon Blades, a Western Hockey League team in Saskatchewan, will unveil some totally kick-ass jerseys at the end of the month. The Blades are going the route many minor league baseball and hockey teams have gone and rocking themed jerseys that are sure to draw a second look.

For Star Wars Night at the rink on Nov. 28 against the Edmonton Oil Kings, the team is set to wear uniforms it says will portray the battle on the ice planet Hoth from Star Wars Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back. It’s also for a good cause. The night aims to raise awareness, funds and goods for the Food Banks of Saskatchewan. There will be a silent auction where the jerseys will be made available to the public.

The Blades organization is asking fans to dress up in Star Wars costumes, too, for a chance to win prizes.

Here they are! We are wearing special Star Wars jerseys on Nov. 28th for Star Wars Night! More details tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/oFmcFWLuBt

— Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) November 10, 2015

If you’re a fan of hockey and Star Wars, a trip to Saskatchewan has never looked more appealing.

Saskatoon (8-7-3) entered play Tuesday in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.