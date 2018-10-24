Canadians Searched For a Lot of Weed Porn On Legalization Day

People who smoke weed will tell you that being high makes you horny and can make sex more enjoyable. But it seems a bunch of Canadians got horny for weed when it became legal last week.



According to Pornhub, searches from Canadians involving weed were up 206 percent on October 17. Some of the more common searches were basic e.g. “weed” “smoking weed” and “weed sex” (as a side note, why would you want to watch two stoned people bang?). But others were much more creative. Who doesn’t want to get stoned and watch “horny weed” a “420 baddie” or “lesbians smoking weed”?

Videos by VICE

Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia are evidently the horniest for weed, according to Pornhub’s region-based search statistics. I guess that makes sense—weed was legal in Atlantic Canada before anywhere else and Nova Scotians do smoke the most weed per capita in the country.

In terms of our world standing, Canadians are 224 percent more likely than citizens of other countries to search for weed-related porn and we rank fourth in the world for such searches, just behind Kenya, Switzerland, and South Africa. Make of that what you will.

Follow Manisha Krishnan on Twitter.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.