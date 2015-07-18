Canadians Win Crazy Volleyball Rally with a Kick Save at Pan Am Games

VIDEO -This insane rally happened in the CAN/MEX volleyball match http://t.co/wyyizEB7B7 @WofVOLLEY @movies_net @FIVBVolleyball @Volleyw00d

— Steven Marshall (@StevenMarshall8) July 18, 2015

This is a wild rally from the Canada-Mexico match last night at the Pan Am Games that was prolonged by a sliding kick that allowed Canada to hang on and eventually win the point. Not being a huge Volleyball expert, I didn’t even know you could kick the ball, but the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) changed the rules following the 1992 Olympics and now any body contact, including the foot, is legal. Which was a good decision because just look at this madness:

Videos by VICE

Bodies everywhere!

Steven Marshall tracked down the ball to barrier at the very edge of the court and dug it out with his foot, sending it high in the air where his teammate Frederic Winters hit an equally booming arc back over the net, before spilling over the barrier himself. From there, the point continued at a frantic pace, and Canada actually benefited from Winters getting tangled in the barrier because an attempted block deflected into a seemingly empty spot on the court, but Winters was just getting back into position and easily played it. Canada won the point and went on to beat Mexico three sets to none.

h/t Bob’s Blitz