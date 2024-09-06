These Anti-Inflammatory Gummies Are Partly Powered by Pineapples

It wasn’t that long ago that you would tease your parents about getting older when they complained about their aches and pains. Then, one day—bam! You turn 30, and suddenly, you, too, have a bad knee and a shoulder injury from playing pickleball at the YMCA.

If left unattended, inflammation of the muscles and joints can get increasingly painful, keeping us from doing the things that keep us young. That’s where anti-inflammatory gummies come in: made with natural ingredients, these soothing anti-inflammatory gummies can help you heal and recover—without concerning ingredients.

how it works

Canary Swift Soother gummies are loaded up with a blend of the pineapple-derived antioxidant bromelain, quercetin, turmeric, and curcumin. These four natural ingredients work together to help provide quick-acting pain relief so you can feel more physical comfort in your everyday life.

Bromelain specifically helps reduce inflammation, while antioxidants can help prevent more damage that often gets associated with aging and illness. Meanwhile, turmeric and curcumin have a long history of being used to improve joint health and digestion.

Curious shoppers can buy a one-off bag for $18, or save a few bucks when they subscribe, bringing the price down to $16. Refills ship free, and you can cancel anytime. (Though if customer reviews are any indicator, you probably won’t want to!)

Amazon reviewer Ken Wiest writes, “I have bad joints and back that I’ve struggled to find long-term solutions for years. I started taking these as part of my daily self-care routine, and I can certainly say they make a huge difference. It’s most noticeable when I forget for a day or two, and ask myself why am I so stiff.”

Another customer says, “I used to get sore from playing tennis three times a week. I have been taking Swift Soother for two months now and I am not feeling the soreness that used to bother me.”

So, grab your rackets and lace up your shoes—inflammation’s got nothing on these babies.