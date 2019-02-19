Canberra’s ‘Groovin the Moo’ Festival Will Offer Pill Testing for a Second Year

The ACT Government has signed off on a pill testing trial at this year’s Groovin the Moo music festival. Attendees will have the option to test the purity of their drugs, identify any impurities and potentially harmful adulterants, and seek information on the safest way to consume the substances—all within the festival grounds. Moreover, state and territory health ministers from around Australia will be invited to witness the trial first-hand, the ABC reports.

Last year the nation’s first ever pill testing pilot was held at the same festival, in what was hailed as a resounding success by the ACT Government. Out of the 85 substances that were tested in that case, two deadly substances were detected, while random additives such as toothpaste and paint were also identified in some people’s pills. More than 80 per cent of participants believed they were taking MDMA when in fact less than half the samples collected contained the substance in a relatively pure form, according to data from the trial.

Videos by VICE

“We are keen for this approach to continue on the basis of the success of the first trial and the failure of policy over many decades now to address harm minimisation adequately,” said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. “We believe that by making this service available there’s potential to save lives.”

The ACT Government’s decision to roll out the trial stands in somewhat stark contrast to the NSW Government’s approach, which has seen them hardening their stance towards illegal drugs in the wake of a spate of suspected overdoses at music festivals over the summer. From September 2018 to January 2019, five young people aged 19 to 23 died at festivals in NSW alone, leading to an investigation by the state coroner.

“In light of the experience in other jurisdictions over the summer with some quite-serious medical issues arising, there will be some additional harm minimisation measures put in place,” Barr declared. ACT Policing and health officials are also in support of the trial.

The STA-SAFE consortium running the trial said this year’s pilot would be significantly bigger than the first, according to The Canberra Times, and noted that there would be some changes based on lessons learned from last year. There is likely to be more staff this time around, and Gino Vumbaca—a member of the consortium and the president and co-founder of Harm Reduction Australia—said there would probably be two machines this year. Gino suggested that he’s expecting many more festival-goers to have their pills tested at the festival as a result of the publicity around the issue in recent months.

“We expect lots more people to come forward and we expect that will result in lot more people not consuming drugs or moderating what they’re about to consume,” he said, while adding that those attendees who decide to have their pills tested would still be told that it was safest to not to take the pill at all, regardless of its contents or purity. He described the pill testing service as “the last line of information and potential defence against any adverse reactions.”

Nonetheless, opponents are still flogging the same dead horse when it comes to denouncing pill testing measures at music festivals, claiming that it sends a dangerous message and endorses the use of illicit substances. ACT Opposition spokesman Jeremy Hanson, for one, has come out and criticised the Government’s decision to host the trial for a second year.

“The evidence that we’ve seen shows that pill testing is going to create that illusion that pill taking is safe, when we know that it’s anything but, and it will lead to more people taking drugs,” he told the ABC. A final report on last year’s pill testing trial found that “numerous discard[ed pills]” were found in the vicinity of the tent after the festival, indicating that at least some people were persuaded to ditch their drugs.

Hanson went on: “The message that’s being sent by this is that if pills are tested then they’re safe, and that drug taking is something that the Government either condones or is reasonably comfortable with. That sends a message that’s dangerous.”

Pill Testing Australia member David Caldicott, meanwhile, has applauded the decision as a harm minimisation measure.

“What we know for certain is where pill testing occurs patrons of music festivals moderate their drug consumption,” he said. “What really is the secret sauce of pill testing is the opportunity for people who have never had any contact with drug and alcohol services to sit down with people who know the truth about illicit drugs.

“It provides an opportunity for young people to get some real information, some real science from people who know what they’re talking about, and some advice that might ensure that they get home to their mummies and daddies.”

Speaking to The Canberra Times, he added: “At a personal level, it’s gratifying to be living in a jurisdiction where the science counts for something. Where there was a lot of anxiety and apprehension about the last event… I think there’s a lot more confidence going into this one and it’s going to be epic.”

Follow Gavin on Twitter or Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.