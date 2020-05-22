Cancel Rent Protesters Laid Down ‘Body Bags’ in Front of a Luxury Kushner Property

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Organizers with the movement to universally forgive rent during the coronavirus pandemic rallied outside Blackstone Group and Kushner Companies buildings Friday, as part of a campaign to target some of the country’s most prominent real estate investors.

Members of the “cancel rent” movement — which helped orchestrate a wave of rent strikes across the U.S. this month — laid out “body bags” in front of a 53-story, luxury Kushner investment property in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Friday morning. They also held signs that called on the company to stop filing eviction lawsuits against its tenants in New Jersey and Maryland.

“We have worked closely with our residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to help in any way we can and, as with all owners in New Jersey,” Peter Febo, chief operation officer at Kushner companies, said in a statement. “Any type of legal action during these unprecedented times is a last resort only utilized in particular circumstances.”

In February as countries across the world were conducting thousands of tests a day Trump failed us.



We could have saved lives.



That’s why we are protesting and brought body bags to Jared Kushner’s property. #TrumpLiesPeopleDie pic.twitter.com/Z3e7u9QweD — Make the Road New Jersey 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNJ) May 22, 2020

Did you know that @jaredkushner ‘s family real estate Corp has started eviction proceedings in Edison, NJ during the pandemic? even though there’s a moratorium on evictions.



We are here at his building in Jersey City to demand he #CancelRent pic.twitter.com/rhZkRSbxkN — Make the Road New Jersey 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNJ) May 22, 2020

At Blackstone’s headquarters in New York City, activists held banners saying “cancel the rent,” similar to the ones they had draped across the city’s bridges and buildings earlier Friday. Protesters also staged a “die-in” by laying on the pavement outside the company’s office, to represent the tenants they said would perish from evictions or debt. A United Nations advisor claimed last year the private equity firm was contributing to a global affordable housing crisis, which the company disputed.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to VICE News’ request for comment about the protests.

Organizers also went to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive mansion in Albany, tying a “cancel rent” banner to the fence. Separate activist groups went to Mosser Capital in Oakland and Trump Tower in Las Vegas.

Die-in at @blackstone for all the tenants that have and will be pushed into debt, unsafe living conditions and eviction by their exploitation, just so a few men can become millionaires and billionaires. @NYGovCuomo must #CancelRent and #MakeThemPay! pic.twitter.com/9gRd7k4pDv — Housing Justice For All (@housing4allNY) May 22, 2020

NOW: these banners hang above Corona Plaza, the epicenter of the epicenter of this crisis, with clear demands for @NYGovCuomo to ensure a #Recovery4All

✅$3.5B Excluded Workers Fund

✅#CancelRent

✅#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/rOZoWEm9tz — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) May 22, 2020

“They have profited handsomely from the last foreclosure crisis, the commodification of housing, and decades of racist housing policy, while actively lobbying to avoid paying their fair share in taxes for decades,” organizers wrote of investors like Blackstone and Kushner Properties in a report released this week by the Action Center on Race & the Economy ahead of Friday’s demonstrations. “The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified what we already knew: Corporate landlords’ bill is long past due.”

Who should pay for the cancellation of rents and mortgages?



Goldman Sachs #MakeThemPay

Blackstone #MakeThemPay

Wells Fargo #MakeThemPay

Chase #MakeThemPay



All these Wall Street companies got bailed out and received billions in tax breaks. https://t.co/D7bMLUFDew — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) May 22, 2020

In that report, activists said they want Congress and state governments to demand that real estate magnates “pay for the cancellation of rent, mortgages, and utilities,” on top of relief for small property owners. Such companies have received extensive breaks, they wrote, and “can afford it.” And the coronavirus stimulus package included $170 billion in tax savings for real estate investors over the next decade, according to the New York Times.

Cover: A sign with the message to cancel rent is displayed from a vehicle as a caravan of May Day protesters drives up 2nd Avenue outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)