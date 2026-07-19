Cancelled Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Footage Reportedly Leaks, and It’s Really Bizarre

The opening cinematic for the cancelled Android and iOS game Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link has reportedly leaked online, and it may be one of the franchise’s most bizarre sequences yet. The footage appears to feature Keyblade-wielding astronauts using jetpacks to battle a massive Heartless Darkside.

Cancelled Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Intro Reportedly Leaks Online

Screenshot: Square Enix

Last year, Square Enix announced that it the Android and iOS game Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link after it had been in development since 2022. Outside of a few leaks from closed beta participants, not much has been revealed about the defunct mobile action RPG. However, the intro cinematic for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link has reportedly leaked online, and it’s really bizarre.

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Footage of the cancelled game first appeared on the anonymous forum 4chan. After posting screenshots from the title, a user then leaked the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link cinematic intro online. In the clip, we see a group of characters who look like astronauts. If you think that already sounds strange, the astronauts can then be seen using jetpacks to battle a massive Heartless Darkside with special Keyblades.

Screenshot: X @kijuler

Yeah, it’s as weird as it sounds. However, no one has verified that the leaked footage is authentic. This is the era of AI after all, so I would take it with a major grain of salt until a more reliable source confirms it. Then again, Kingdom Hearts has never shied away from “out there” story beats, so Keyblade-wielding astronauts aren’t entirely unbelievable.

Screenshot: Square Enix

As of the time of writing, the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link intro leak has not been confirmed to be real. However, many users claim that the leaked cinematic is legitimate. According to users, the footage potentially originated from a well-known Kingdom Hearts YouTuber who has a history of covering the cancelled mobile title.

The YouTuber had also reportedly obtained datamined content from the Missing-Link closed beta in the past, leading to speculation that someone ripped the cinematic from an unlisted playlist from his channel. However, none of this has been verified. The theory largely stems from one of the 4chan leaker’s screenshots, which reportedly showed the YouTuber’s username on a folder.

Interestingly, the leaker has since returned, and has continued to most never-before seen screenshots from the game. According to the account, they are from the second-half of the Missing-Link introduction cinematic.

Screenshot: X

Although the footage looks convincing, its origins on 4chan mean it should be treated with skepticism until Square Enix or a more reliable source verifies it. Still, if the cinematic is legitimate, it offers a fascinating glimpse at the bizarre ideas Square Enix had planned for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link before cancelling the Android and iOS mobile game.