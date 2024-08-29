‘Cancer Christ’ Frontman Arrested After Rampage in Yosemite Park

Anthony Mehlhaff is the 40-year-old frontman of Cancer Christ, an LA hardcore band whose top song on Apple Music is “God Hates Cops.” This week, he had quite the run-in with officers himself, thanks to a bizarre crime spree across Yosemite National Park.

It all began around 1:45 PM when Mehlhaff allegedly approached a pregnant waitress, touched her stomach, and said, “The spirits led me to you, and your baby belongs to me.” That’s a super creepy thing to say and do, and from that point forward, it got even crazier.

Now, the singer faces quite a laundry list of charges for crimes, including vandalism, first-degree burglary, vehicle theft, reckless driving, kidnapping, and obstructing an officer.

After leaving the restaurant with an unpaid bill, National Park Service rangers tried to stop him, and he crashed his car. He got out, stripped to his underwear, stole a bike, and barricaded himself in a nearby lodge while proceeding to hold staff hostage at knifepoint.

The saga continued after he stole the lodge manager’s car, fled onto the highway, and crashed again. Finally, the police apprehended him. They took him to the hospital, where he assaulted them.

Jeremy Briese, the Sheriff of Mariposa County, CA, said in a statement that the man “drove all around our county terrorizing our visitors and community members.” He called the behavior “erratic and dangerous.”

Incredibly, no one was seriously injured in the elongated fiasco.

According to the ​​Los Angeles Times, Mehlhaff’s voicemail message “asked law enforcement and mental health specialists to ‘fuck off’ and stop trying to contact him.”

There have been some recent run-ins with the law that have made us really question society, from car sex gone wrong to fentanyl-laced mail. But a punk singer’s high-speed chase across America’s most famous national park really takes the cake.