Cancer, July 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

July holds no punches, stargazer. On top of Pluto retrograde maintaining its backward orbit in Aquarius throughout the month, we also see an additional four retrogrades lock into place by July 30. This won’t be a time for the faint of heart, and those that are will have to get tough quick. As someone who is more sensitive than most, this can be a trying time for you. But your sensitivity can also be your greatest strength, Cancer. To begin, Pluto retrograde continues to catalyze significant change on personal and societal levels. It’s not just you who feels unstable and wobbly on their feet. Everyone does. And when an entire world of confused, scared people interact with one another, well, that only tends to exacerbate both feelings. You can use your empathy to offset some of the more negative consequences of this heightened emotional time.

Cosmic shifts continue into July 4 as Neptune goes retrograde. When direct, this blue planet fosters imagination, boosts creativity, and deepens our sense of romanticism toward others and life in general. This planet’s influence can be a beautiful, inspiring thing. However, Neptune is also notoriously tricky. Romanticism is one thing. Delusion is another. And depending on how intense the former is, it might be difficult to distinguish it from the latter. When retrograde, Neptune lifts the wool from our eyes and forces us to see reality for what it truly is. This is a time for tampering unrealistic dreams and expectations. Once you get a handle on that, you can start to look for the treasure that’s already surrounding you, Cancer.

This day also marks a conjunction of Venus and Uranus, signaling changes regarding emotional and financial investments. In the best-case scenario, these changes will be exciting and inspiring. In the worst-case scenario, they might feel chaotic or unpredictable. Because of the nature of these two planets’ alignment, the cosmos is liable to swing toward either extreme. Prepare yourself for transformations from a neutral, objective standpoint first. Then, deal with emotional conflict if it arises, but never before. There’s no need to start stirring up trouble where there wasn’t any before. Creativity abounds in this alignment. Whatever you may encounter on your life path, the stars suggest you’ll handle it gracefully.

The following week, your ruling celestial body reaches its strongest, fullest phase in Capricorn. The full Moon is always a particularly potent event for the cosmos. But its effects are especially tangible to you as the one Zodiac sign governed by this celestial neighbor. This month’s full Moon offers invaluable opportunities to review our obligations and responsibilities. Capricorn is known for its hard-working nature and, in more severe cases, tendency for self-deprecation or martyrdom. Allow the glow of the full Moon to shine a more revealing light on the tasks already piled on your plate. Which duties are pushing you closer toward your goals? Which duties are distracting you or, even worse, pulling you further from them? The discoveries we find in this quest might not always be pleasant. But your future self will be grateful that you looked for issues sooner rather than later.

Saturn retrograde emphasizes the need for discipline and improved boundaries when it shifts retrograde three days later on June 13. This celestial period is somewhat similar to Mars retrograde, as it can zap motivation and create an overwhelming feeling of deceleration or stagnation. As the disciplinarian of the Zodiac, Saturn’s retrograde period urges us to deal with the hard stuff. Think: unsavory obligations, monkey-on-our-back conversations, particularly arduous chores or errands. Saturn retrograde helps us look at these responsibilities without pesky emotional attachment. The sooner you get it done, the sooner it can be over with. That’s not prodding or nagging. That’s just chronological.

The waning gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with Uranus and Venus on July 14, followed closely by an equally confrontational opposition to Mars on July 15. This lunar phase pushes us toward finality, closure, and endings. A square with Uranus and Venus suggests an inability or unwillingness to see beyond your current reality. You won’t be able to see into the future before you can make your move, Cancer. You’ll just have to have faith that you’ll be able to navigate the road ahead as you get to it. Of course, this is easier said than done. Prepare for cold feet and difficulty finding the motivation to get started during Mars and the Moon’s direct face-off. Be patient with yourself without avoiding accountability.

The most infamous of all the retrogrades, Mercury, shifts into effect on June 18, increasing communication breakdowns, technological errors, and difficulty expanding via travel, education, or both. Avoid taking on major commitments as Mercury makes it difficult to separate fact from fiction. One week later, the new Moon in Leo reaches its darkest, most restorative state. The cosmos gently nudges you toward getting reacquainted with your shadow self. Who do you wish to be, Cancer? Who do you believe you are right now? Meeting the most present version of yourself becomes less daunting under the shadow of this month’s full Moon.

The final retrograde of the month begins on July 30 with Chiron in Aries. This dwarf planet rules over our emotional weak spots, vulnerabilities, and past hurt. When retrograde, Chiron invites us to review how we might take this pain and turn it into power. Your past is not here to haunt you, Cancer. It’s here to teach you. But if you never give it the chance, it will continue to feel more like a ghost than a guide.

Your cosmic forecast ends with Venus’ transition into your celestial domain, bringing emotional and financial aspects of life to the front of your mind. Five retrogrades encourage introspection, reflection, and self-work. This energy can manifest in more analytical, productive ways. But it can also serve as a much-needed reminder that your existing investments—relationships, savings, and so on—are here to protect you now. Not just some imaginary future version of you. Make sure that you’re getting to enjoy the fruits of your labor, too, Cancer.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.