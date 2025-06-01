Cancer, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For sentimental, reliable, and creative Cancer: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

Pluto spends the month of June in retrograde, setting the stage for intense personal transformations and shifts in perspective. As this faraway planet’s influence over the murkier, more mysterious aspects of life turns topsy-turvy, we must prepare to confront opposing viewpoints and unexpected changes in direction. Fundamental beliefs are liable to change. While this can be a tumultuous celestial period, it can also be an incredibly beneficial one. After all, what’s the point of progressing down our life paths if not to get better at doing so? There are a few caveats to this emotional and mental openness, however. You already tend to wear your heart on your sleeve, Cancer. Be careful not to let your emotions get the best of you during this metamorphic period. The discomfort is only temporary. Your actions and words in response to it, unfortunately, are not.

The cosmos comes in swinging on the first of the month, housing a conjunction of Venus and Chiron, as well as your ruling celestial body’s trine with Venus and square with Uranus. First, the bad news: a negative relationship between the waxing crescent Moon and chaotic Uranus suggests unpredictability and the introduction of new realities and truths that might seem unpleasant at first. This is somewhat to be expected. The waxing crescent Moon invites us to start preparing for our next steps, laying the groundwork to get you from point A to point B more efficiently. Venturing into unknown territory is scary, stargazer. These feelings don’t make you less than. The coinciding conjunction with Venus and Chiron sharpens emotional clarity and promotes leaning into your sensitive side.

Challenges persist further into the week as the Moon forms a challenging square with the Sun and Mercury on June 3. Expressing yourself might be more difficult than usual. The stars urge you to keep trying anyway. Giving in to your frustrations might feel like the most satisfying reaction. But it’s merely an illusion. You’re only sowing more discontent in the end. The following day, the first-quarter Moon enters Libra, highlighting issues of morality, equity, and community engagement. As the action ramps up deeper into the month’s lunar cycle, reviewing what’s important to you can help keep you on course. Even a few moments of consideration can make a world of difference in improving confidence and clarity.

The following week, the Moon reaches its strongest phase in Sagittarius on June 11. Full Moons are always notable occasions, but this month’s placement in fiery Sagittarius presents invaluable opportunities to focus your energy on long-term goals, your public reputation, and intimate aspirations. Pay close attention to cosmic clues during this time, stargazer. As a water-ruled sign, your ruling celestial body’s trek through Sagittarius might feel a bit overwhelming at first. You’re allowed to enjoy the heat without letting it devolve into a rolling boil. Now is a good time to test and reinforce your boundaries. Allow the glow of the full Moon to reveal where these metaphorical lines in the sand should go.

An opposition between a still-fat waning gibbous Moon and Mercury on June 12 creates a higher likelihood for conflict as your ruling celestial body encourages you to let go of past ideas, behaviors, and hurts. Correctly identifying which of these burdens to release takes time. Be patient with yourself as you get your bearings. A coinciding trine with Venus strengthens romantic relationships and financial well-being. Use these assets to your advantage during communicative impasses. Things are rarely as hopeless as they might seem. The Moon moves into Aquarius shortly thereafter on June 14, further emphasizing the benefits of thinking outside the box. Uncommon problems require uncommon solutions.

Your celestial season kicks off the next week on June 21, ushering in a period of increased empathy, sensitivity, and intuition. Simply put, it’s your time to shine, Cancer. But remember that a tremendous capacity to experience emotion can swing to opposite ends of the spectrum. Allow yourself to enjoy the positive moments without letting your guard down to the negative ones. These feelings, just like anything else, are best consumed in moderation. A square between the Sun and Saturn, locking into place on June 22, continues this cosmic call to keep firm boundaries in place with yourself. This day also ushers in a conjunction of the waning crescent Moon and Venus, helping to increase our ability to reflect and act on emotional and financial impulses more objectively and calmly.

This month’s new Moon in your celestial domain invites you to sit with your emotions and let them simmer for a while. Honor this cosmic energy by taking time to nurture yourself and tend your home environment. The spaces you create for yourself, both internally and externally, hold tremendous power. Their influence inevitably seeps into all aspects of your day-to-day life. Keep them tidy to save yourself from future headaches down the road. Cleaning out old clutter, journaling, and indulging in a bit of luxurious spa care are great places to start.

Your cosmic forecast for the month of June ends with the waxing crescent Moon forming a potent conjunction with Mars in Virgo. This cosmic alignment ushers in a period for taking actionable steps toward accomplishing the intentions you placed for yourself under this month’s new Moon. Virgo adds an extra boost of wind in your sails, sharpening your critical thinking skills and your ability to take in circumstances objectively. Emotions are invaluable guideposts that remind us of the confines of our individual life paths. But sometimes, they can take over the entire image, blinding us to logical fallacies or avoidable anxious tendencies.

The stars urge you to get out of your own way, Cancer. Don’t overthink it. Follow your heart, go with what feels right, and stay clear of what doesn’t. Your cosmic forecast ends with a conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and Mars, boosting confidence and motivation. Consider it one last cosmic push in the right direction as we transition into next month. Momentum is not a gift to waste.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Cancer! See you next month.