Cancer, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For sentimental, reliable, and creative Cancer: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

Your cosmic forecast for May is off to a potent start as the waxing crescent Moon forms a challenging square with Saturn, Venus, and Neptune on May 1. The latter planetary conjunction heightens senses of responsibility and obligation in intimate relationships, personal goals, and our connections to our subconscious selves. With the waxing crescent Moon in the mix, the cosmos pushes you to start laying the groundwork for future plans. The work you put in now has a direct impact on your success further down the road. Getting your ducks in a row early helps prevent future headaches.

Videos by VICE

By May 4, Pluto goes retrograde. This celestial period brings about significant changes on a broad scale. Even from its faraway vantage point, Pluto’s influence tends to dominate on a social level. Prepare for shake-ups that are community-wide, both locally and globally. When these types of shifts happen, there’s little we can do from an individual standpoint to stop them. Our only job in these circumstances is to go with the flow.

Then, find ways to make the best of the new reality in which we find ourselves. Be careful not to let your bleeding heart get the best of you during this time, Cancer. The dissonance between what the world truly is and what we want it to be is often painful to stomach, but that doesn’t change the fact that we have to try.

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with the Sun and Uranus a few days later on May 7, urging you to be brave in the face of the unknown. A positive alignment between the energizing Moon and innovative Uranus signals grace and composure even amid the chaos. A coinciding opposition between your ruling celestial body and Saturn further emphasizes this cosmic call, reminding you that sometimes, the most effective life lessons are the ones that are also the most uncomfortable. Try not to focus on what you’re lacking at this time; instead, focus on what you have. The wisdom that comes with hindsight will reveal itself to you on its own time.

The following week, the full Moon reaches its strongest phase on May 12 in Scorpio. This lunar placement raises awareness of power flow and social dynamics. Pay close attention to your intuition at this time, Cancer. The full Moon is already a powerful moment in your ruling celestial body’s regular cycle. But in Scorpio, the Moon becomes even more capable of creating deeply rooted subconscious changes. Keep an open mind and heart as these transformations begin to take hold. Stability and routine are nice, but they’re not always sustainable. But things will settle soon enough.

The day after the Moon reaches its peak strength, your ruling celestial body moves into a trine with Saturn and Neptune. Under this alignment, enforcing emotional boundaries so that you can more easily pursue your desires will be paramount. You can’t bear the weight of everyone else’s problems, Cancer. You have plenty of your own to navigate. Although it might not feel like it, learning when to put a foot down and say no is more compassionate than you think. Depleting your resources to the point that you can’t help yourself or others, quite literally, helps no one. The cosmos offers a critical reminder that sometimes, the best way to take care of others is to take care of yourself. Of course, learning to accept this truth will take practice.

Several days later, the waning gibbous Moon forms the same alignment with Uranus and the Sun. This lunar phase draws your attention to behaviors, ideas, and thought patterns that you could stand to release for your emotional and mental well-being. Considering Uranus’ placement in this alignment, it’s likely that these revelations will come to you in the form of unpredictable conflict and mishaps. Falling into the traps of frustration or despair will be tempting. Try to resist the urge just the same. The problems we face are rarely as monumental as our fears and anxieties would lead us to believe. Don’t be afraid to lean on others to steady your footing, Cancer.

May 22 will be a particularly fiery day in your cosmic forecast as the waning crescent Moon enters Aries at the same time that it forms a challenging square with Jupiter and conjunction with Saturn. Progress might feel stalled or slower than usual, especially as the waning crescent lunar phase pushes you toward a place of rest and recalibration. The Moon’s conjunction with Saturn serves as a cosmic reminder to be patient and firm. Whenever we try to push the cosmos to do our bidding, that’s when it shows us just how steadfast it truly is. The universe doesn’t bend to your schedule, no matter how hard you might try to make it so.

This month’s new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Gemini on May 27. During this time, give yourself space to relax and recharge. Your ruling celestial body’s many alignments with disciplinarian Saturn makes for a rather arduous month. Your mind and spirit will need some time to recover, just like your physical body does. Don’t pass up the opportunity to rest, Cancer. You need it more than you think.

The month ends with the waxing crescent Moon entering Leo, helping increase motivation to pursue deeper social relationships and celebrate yourself more than usual. Allow your community to uplift you, stargazer. No matter what walk of life you’re in, we require the support of a village. When the universe presents this kind of compassion and empathy to you, you would be wise to accept it. The Moon’s favorable sextile with the Sun and Mercury on May 31 helps boost confidence and communication skills. Indeed, the final days of the month usher in invaluable chances to strengthen friendships, improve your relationship with yourself, and take up space unapologetically. This good cosmic energy won’t be around forever. So, be sure to capitalize on it while it’s here, Cancer.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Cancer! See you next month.