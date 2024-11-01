Cancer, November 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For sentimental, reliable, and creative Cancer: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of November.

The Moon, your ruling celestial body, starts November in its darkest phase in Scorpio. It also forms a conjunction with the Sun, also in Scorpio, and a trine with Saturn retrograde, flying through Pisces. Energy tends to be at its lowest during this final phase of the lunar lifespan. But the slowed pace and restorative spirit of the new Moon also make this an ideal time for planning and preparation. Indeed, just because this period isn’t action-oriented doesn’t mean you can’t make significant headway toward your goals.



As the Moon continues to grow while it passes into Sagittarius, it forms a harmonious trine with both Neptune and Mars. By November 3, the stars will be amping up emotional energy and calling you to action. This marks the beginning of a growing lunar cycle that encourages bravery and dedication to your dreams and values. Neptune offers an imaginative boost, opening doors you might have previously thought were jammed shut. Mars is also a helpful celestial player, bringing an assertive and vigorous life approach.



Two days later, on November 5, prepare for a reality check of some kind. This doesn’t necessarily spell out disaster. However, the waxing crescent Moon’s challenging square with Neptune under pragmatic Capricorn suggests a need to take your lofty ambitions and turn them into real-life progress here on Earth. This is admittedly less fun than daydreaming about your wildest fantasies. But the reward of turning your dreams into reality often offsets the temporary discomfort of being yanked down from the clouds.



As a water sign, you’re not typically the most detailed planner. You prefer to flow intuitively from one stage of life to the next. However, a trine with Uranus, locking into place on November 7, encourages thinking outside your comfort zone. Don’t underestimate the ability of the universe to teach you something. No matter how proficient you might think you are in a specific area, there is still more to learn. By this point, the Moon is still in its waxing phase, setting the stage for greater emotional clarity and movement further into the month.

On November 10, the Moon reaches its first-quarter phase under sentimental Pisces while forming a challenging square with Mercury. Matters of the heart and mind become at odds with one another. The first-quarter Moon already requires a bit more bravery and nerve than other lunar phases. Paired with its square with Mercury, conflicts are likely to be as high as your internal confusion. Hold fast until November 12. Then, the waxing gibbous Moon’s trine with Mars should help shake off feelings of stagnation. You might not comprehend this directional shift right away, but at least you’ll have the energy to make it.

This month’s full Moon takes place on November 15 under Taurus. Under the bright glow of the Beaver Moon, the stars encourage you to start establishing peace and security for the coming colder months. Clear up any opacity within romantic relationships. Invest in professional or financial endeavors. Spruce up your living space. These tasks help capitalize on the full Moon’s energy. Taurus’ influence shifts our emotional focus on stability, material comfort, and physical expressions of love.

Be wary of the consequences of this focal transition. Learning what isn’t working is just as important as finding out what is. Still, that doesn’t make acknowledging this reality any easier. A direct opposition between your ruling celestial body and Venus on November 18 signals potential discord in areas of love or finances. Remember, Cancer: even positive decisions in our life can come with negative consequences. The trick is finding a balance that makes the former worth the fleeting stress of the latter.



The rest of November ushers in the second half of the lunar lifespan. With the previous week’s trials out of the way, the waning gibbous Moon forms its second trine with Neptune retrograde of the month on November 20. It forms this alignment while in conjunction with Mars under Leo, two fire-dominated celestial players, increasing your emotional awareness surrounding social relationships. This Mars-Moon conjunction also directly opposes Pluto, suggesting that the friendships you choose to keep or walk away from will spark significant change in your life. This change appears positive based on a Moon-Sun trine.



A cosmic lesson to trust the process comes into being on November 24, when the waning crescent Moon under Libra forms several significant alignments all at once. Two challenging squares with Jupiter retrograde and Mercury suggest a lack of understanding or poor communication. Under the influence of Jupiter retrograde, these communicative impasses likely have to do with previously held beliefs and values. However, this day also brings a trine between the Moon and Venus, signaling a sense of freedom to let go of emotional, romantic, or financial endeavors that aren’t giving you anything in return.



By November 26, Mercury goes retrograde. This typically ushers in even more communication mishaps, technology errors, and a perceived inability to expand, travel, or explore. Making major decisions during this time can be particularly risky. But, of course, life on Earth doesn’t always get to slow down to accommodate the whims of the cosmos. If avoiding making decisions is not possible, then try to make them as slowly and thoroughly as you can. Mercury’s trine with Jupiter retrograde indicates that not everything is as cut and dry as it might seem at first glance.

Your ruling celestial body ends the month the same way it began: in its darkest new Moon phase, this time, under Sagittarius. Interestingly, the Moon also finds itself in its third and final trine with Neptune in November. While the new Moon once again boosts sensitivity and feelings of compassion toward others, make sure that you extend that same grace and support to yourself. By November 30, you will have gone through several intense cosmic shifts. Give yourself time to recover from these near-constant changes.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Cancer! See you next month.