Cancer, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You remember everything, Cancer. The birthday someone forgot three years ago. The offhand comment a coworker made in a meeting that no one else even caught. The exact tone your sibling used during that fight over the holidays. You forgive people, and you mean it, but you also keep a mental file on every slight, just in case you need it later. That memory makes you a wonderful friend and a fiercely loyal partner. It also means you’re hauling around a lot of old baggage that isn’t yours to carry. This month, the Moon gives you two big chances to set some of it down for good. You’ve earned a lighter load.

The first one comes on the 9th, with a New Moon in Scorpio. New Moons are fresh starts, the moment in the lunar cycle when the sky goes dark and you get to plant something new. This one falls in a fellow water sign, which means it speaks your language. Scorpio energy is intense and private, and it doesn’t flinch at emotional stuff most people would rather avoid. For you, it’s a chance to open that mental file and look at what’s inside. Which grudges are still protecting you? Which ones are just taking up space at this point? You don’t have to decide everything that night. Just take inventory. Grab a notebook and be truthful with yourself.

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Pick one old hurt to work on and make it your intention for the lunar cycle. Maybe it’s a friendship that cooled after a misunderstanding, or a family member you’ve been holding at arm’s length since a fight you both barely remember the details of. Maybe it’s something you’re still angry at yourself about. Write it down, say it to someone you trust, or simply sit with it in the dark for a few minutes. Scorpio is the sign of transformation, and a New Moon here is fertile ground for letting something old finally die so that something better can grow in its place.

The days after the New Moon are about small steps. As the Moon starts to wax, your energy builds along with it, and you’ll feel more ready to act on whatever came up for you on the 9th. That might look like sending a text you’ve drafted ten times. It could also be a decision to retire an old argument you keep dragging into new disagreements with your partner. Progress can be small and still count. You’re a cardinal sign, which means you’re better at initiating than people give you credit for. Use that instinct to get the ball rolling, even if you take it slow.

Around the middle of the month, expect some resistance. The first-quarter phase of any lunar cycle can throw obstacles in your path, and with grudges, the obstacle is usually your own pride. You might find yourself rehearsing the speech about how badly someone hurt you, or scrolling back through old messages for proof that you were right. Give yourself a moment to feel it, then put the phone down. Call a friend who’ll hear you out without fanning the flames. A win on paper won’t make you feel half as good as finally letting it go. You can hold people accountable for what they did without letting it set up permanent residence in your head.

The second big chance comes on the 24th, when the Full Moon rises in Gemini. Full Moons bring things to a head and illuminate whatever you’ve been working on since the New Moon. Gemini is an air sign that loves conversation, so this is a natural moment to talk things through. If there’s a conversation you’ve been avoiding, the Full Moon gives you the courage to have it. Keep it simple. Say what hurt, say what you need going forward, and give the other person a chance to respond. Gemini energy thrives on curiosity, so try asking a question or two before you decide how the story ends.

Not every conversation will end with a hug, and that’s okay. Some people will meet you halfway, and some won’t be able to. The Full Moon shows you which relationships can grow past an old wound and which ones have run their course. Either answer tells you something you needed to know, so trust what you see. If someone does meet you there, let that sink in, and let the old file on them close for good. If they don’t, you can grieve the relationship you hoped for and move forward anyway. You’ve been carrying their part of the story, too. Hand it back to them. That takes guts, and you’ve got them.

The Moon moves through your own sign from the 26th to the 28th, right as the holidays kick off, and you’ll feel more like yourself than you have all month. Home is your favorite place, and these few days are perfect for cooking, nesting, and spending time with the people who make you feel safe. Make the dishes you grew up with, or start a brand-new tradition of your own. If you’re gathering with family, you might notice how much lighter you feel around someone you used to brace yourself around. That’s the work from earlier in the month paying off. Let yourself enjoy it. You’ll laugh more easily when you’re not keeping score.

You love hard, Cancer, and you remember hard too. Both come from the same big heart, and neither one is a flaw. This month asks you to keep the memories that teach you something and release the ones that only hurt. You can still be careful with who you let close. You can still have boundaries and enforce them. You just don’t have to relive every injury to protect yourself from the next one. By the end of the month, that mental file should be a little thinner, and you’ll have more room for the people and moments that have earned a permanent place in your heart.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Cancer! See you next month.