Cancer Researcher Jailed for Replacing Data With Insults After Being Fired

Naheed Mangi, 66, used to be a clinical research coordinator at Stanford University. Her current job status is a bit different. She was convicted of multiple federal charges for tampering with a protected database belonging to Stanford University.

The initial crime, which I’ll get to, and it is insanely unethical and deeply irresponsible, somehow took over 10 years to prosecute and no one seems inclined to explain why. Mangi was fired from her job as a clinical research coordinator at Stanford University back in August 2013.

She had only been working there since September 2012. She was overseeing a study about an experimental breast cancer treatment. Her bosses didn’t like her performance, so they canned her—but they forgot to immediately revoke her access to the patient database.

Mangi, full of spite and pettiness, accessed the database and started replacing patient info with false details. She also tossed in some insults directed at her former supervisor for good measure. She was pissed and on a rampage.

We all love a good story about someone getting fired or quitting and going out with a bang—preferably, a bang that doesn’t hurt anybody other than maybe a few hurt feelings here and there. Getting in one final Fuck You is a dream so many of us share.

But maybe don’t do it with the medical information of cancer patients in a study about an experimental breast cancer treatment. You save those Fuck You, I Quits for when you’re tired of all the dickheads at your job in the Wal-Mart stockroom.

The whole affair cost Stanford University an enormous amount of money to investigate and correct the falsified data. The incident was reported to local and federal authorities. Prosecutors argued that Mangi’s tirade prolonged and undermined research in a critical cancer treatment study, jeopardizing the safety and efficacy of a possible treatment. Mangi is now facing up to 21 years in federal prison.

Academic fraud is not an uncommon thing, but usually, people do it for personal gain. They usually don’t do it to endanger cancer patients while simultaneously telling their bosses to suck a butt or whatever. Mangi will be sentenced on July 21, 2025.

The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act is frequently invoked to prosecute such offenses, underscoring the legal consequences of misusing access, even in retaliation for being fired.