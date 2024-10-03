Jet Ski Hitmen Kill a Man on a Cancun Beach, Leaving the Resort in Shock

A man was murdered in a shooting yesterday on the beach behind Hotel Riu Caribe, a resort in Mexico’s Cancun Hotel Zone.

Four suspects repeatedly shot and killed the man, a Mexican national in his 30s, according to the local Riviera Maya News. Leaving him for dead, two of the shooters escaped the scene on jet skis, while two others fled by foot.

In a statement, the nearby hotel said the man was neither a hotel guest nor an employee.

According to the State Attorney General, the man who died was the driver of the getaway jetski in a tragic previous shooting of a 12-year-old, which occurred in an eerily similar manner. Over the summer, jet ski hitmen apparently attempted to gun down a rival drug dealer on the beach, only to shoot and kill the innocent child instead. Officials say the man is also connected to the broad-day shooting of two people on a Cancun bus.

This isn’t the first time narco hitmen on jet skis have killed people on the beach in Cancun, likely targeting beach vendors who are accused of doubling small-scale drug dealers, feeding demand from tourists.

Of course, nobody staying the hotel knew this while it took place yesterday. Fearing for their lives, they ran inside and huddled in the luxury hotel lobby, many still in their bathing suits, as seen in a video circulating on X.

The U.S. State Department already encourages tourists to travel with caution when visiting Mexico. A travel advisory reissued on Sept. 6 said, “Violent crime—such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery—is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted.”

Thankfully, no one else was harmed in this shooting.