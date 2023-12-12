Coquito Is Puerto Rico’s Way Tastier Version of Egg Nog

Still sipping mulled wine like a medieval friar on Friday nights? That’s tight, honestly, but as your resident viceroys of spice and swag, it’s also our job to help you serve up something different at this year’s White Elephant party. No shade to gingerbread martinis and hot toddies, but there’s nothing quite like whispering, “Another glass of coquito, amore?” into the ear of your own holiday angel.

Coquito is kind of like the Puerto Rican version of egg nog, only it’s made without eggs, which is cool if you get a little weirded out by the idea of having raw eggs in your cocktails; it’s a creamy concoction of coconut milk, rum, vanilla, and cinnamon that first originated in the Dominican Republic as a twist on the tradish European version. (You can also add condensed milk for an extra sweet and creamy version.) As the co-founder of the spiced rum brand Candela explains, “[Coquito] represents more than a drink, it represents an entire culture and centuries worth of history. It’s meant to be enjoyed together in celebrating life.”

So basically, tired: egg nog; wired: coquito. Dying to try the stuff? You’re in luck. Last year, Candela’s Coquito Kit sold out in a pinch, but now it’s back again, making it a perfect gift for the food and beverage-obsessed person in your life.

Image Courtesy of Candela

The kit includes two bottles of Candela’s special coquito mix, one bottle of its Mamajuana rum, and four limited-edition holiday shot glasses for tossing back the sauce. That’s a lot of deliciousness for under $50, and a surefire way to pull up to your next holiday function with a gift for the host that isn’t just another bottle of bottom-shelf booze.

We’re down to go wassailing whenever, but Candela’s kit is extremely exciting for those of us who love milky booze (but hate raw eggs). In the past couple of years, dairy has gone through a divisive renaissance, which caused one VICE writer to question why ostensible adults are still puckering up to bovine nips. The answer is simple: Milk is delicious, even if it’s not the easiest ambrosia for many adult stomachs to tolerate, and Candela’s option for an egg-free, Puerto Rican egg nog hits the spot.

Anyway. Whether you’re still gift hunting this holiday season or just looking to level up your bar-cart game, Candela’s kit is an aesthetic must-have for any self-respecting milk-lover, cocktail buff, or overall good person.

Smash that order button before it sells out, and don’t forget to pour us a glass.

Buy Candela’s Coquito Kit here.

