Candy Corn and Other Halloween Candy Found to Contain Cancer-Causing Red Dye 3

Some Halloween candy may have more adverse affects than a tummy ache. On Thursday, Consumer Reports announced that they found several festive treats that contain Red Dye 3.

Among the affected candies are Brach’s Candy Corn, Autumn Mix, and Mellowcreme Pumpkins. Also impacted are Double Bubble bubble gum, Nerds Candy Corn, Pez Candy, Amos Lollipop Rings, and Create-A-Treat Halloween House cookie kits.

Videos by VICE

The synthetic dye is made from petroleum and gives products a bright red color. It has been shown to cause cancer in animals. Some studies also link Red Dye 3 and similar substances to hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral effects in children.

Kids are most susceptible to adverse affects. That is due to their lower body weight and higher levels of exposure, Consumer Reports said.

Red Dye 3 is banned in Europe. California will outlaw the dye beginning in 2027. In the wake of Consumer Reports’ findings, the advocacy group has sent a petition signed by more than 80,000 people to the FDA. The group hopes that, following its efforts, Red Dye 3 will be banned nationwide.

“These manufacturers should stop making products with this dangerous chemical since less risky alternatives are readily available,” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said. “Companies are moving away from using Red Dye 3, but it’s evident that we can’t depend on all of them to do the right thing.”

“It’s been over 30 years since the FDA banned Red Dye 3 in cosmetics after it was found to cause cancer in animals, but it’s still allowed in our food,” he continued. “It’s time for the FDA to protect the public and get this toxic dye out of the food we eat.”