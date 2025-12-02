Meet Your New Holiday Crush: Cann’s Cranberry Sage Social Tonic

Cann is one of the top brands in the THC drink game. And the newest flavor from this company is delectable. We’re talking about the Cann Cranberry Sage Social Tonic today, which is a THC beverage designed to be your holiday companion. With so many dosage options, a thoughtful flavor, and an easygoing high, there’s so much to love about this new drink.

You can skip the wine and the hangovers this year and just stay toasted instead. All the Cann drinks are excellent alcohol replacements. But this one has that special something that brings the holiday magic we all love to feel this time of year. The grown-up flavor profile and elevated sensation make awkward family functions and never-ending work parties feel like a hazy dream. The Cranberry Sage flavor is a limited-edition taste that’s just here for the holiday season. Don’t sleep on this sage dream.

Read all about the Cann Cranberry Sage Social Tonic and why it became my official Thanksgiving THC drink.

What Is It?

Cann has made a new flavor: Cranberry Sage. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, this one comes in a range of dosages, catering to every kind of THC drinker.

Cann drinks are made with Delta-9 THC and a double dose of CBD for a chill high. The Cranberry Sage (and other flavors) come in 2mg, 5mg, and 10mg THC options, so you can choose the right potency for you. Plus, you can also get the Cranberry Sage flavor in a Roadie. That is a small packet with a liquid mixer that can dose any drink with the tasty flavor.

You’re getting all-natural ingredients and cannabis compounds. No need to worry about questionable synthetic compounds or ingredients that you can pronounce.

Why It Stands Out

Cann Cranberry Sage Social Tonic is the newest addition to Cann’s flavor lineup, introduced on November 5th of this year. It stands out because, frankly, Cann stands out. The brand creates top-quality drinks with creative, smooth flavors geared toward adults. If the THC drinks you’ve tried have tasted more like sugary soda than a cocktail, you’ll love the balanced profile of all Cann drinks.

The playful packaging makes Cann hard to resist, with fun but elegant graphics all over the cans. And the little first-person blurbs on the side of each can, which are written like the drink is introducing itself to you, never fail to endear the brand to me.

However, the Cranberry Sage does have a holiday vibe that sets it apart from its flavor siblings. With the tart sweetness of cranberry and the herbal warmth of sage, the drink screams “Thanksgiving dinner” and “Christmas party.” It suits the season, keeping you high all through the holidays.

The Cranberry Sage can cost anywhere between $3.75 and $10.40 per drink. With four different ways to enjoy the flavor, you can opt for the budget-friendly Roadies or splurge on the Hi’er Boys that will get you super stoned. The 2mg drinks are around $5 each, the 5mg are around $8, and the Hi’Er Boys are around $10.

Testing and Results

The Cranberry Sage Hi’Er Boys were my featured drink for Thanksgiving. I was sipping on them all morning, afternoon, and night. It kept the turkey anxiety at bay and made the day more fun. Cooking a whole turkey plus seven different sides can get stressful. But these kept me cool and collected the entire time — even when my stuffing took an extra 30 minutes and destroyed my perfect timeline.

The 10mg THC drinks are the ideal dose for me. I can keep steadily drinking these and maintain a light high, but I won’t get absolutely baked by accident. When Thanksgiving dinner is on the line, a ridiculous high is not ideal. If you don’t have a higher tolerance, the 10mg is best for getting totally toasted. Otherwise, the 5mg provides a strong but manageable high, and the 2mg is just a subtle lift off. When in doubt, start with a 2mg and work your way up to the Hi’Er Boys.

The smooth tonics are easy to sip on, offering a friendly carbonation that isn’t too strong. It’s bubbly but not bloaty. This doesn’t usually matter to me, but the flavor is also a merry cranberry pink, which elevates the overall vibe. Pour it into a cocktail glass and drop a couple of fresh cranberries on top for a gorgeous holiday aesthetic.

The Flavor

Now, for the flavor. My favorite Cann is the Grapefruit Rosemary. Or, it was my favorite. That’s right, GR has been dethroned by CS as my top choice. The two flavors have a lot in common, as both have a tart fruitiness mellowed by an earthy herb. The Cann Cranberry edges out the Grapefruit Rosemary for me because it’s a little smoother and has a lower-note profile. Grapefruit Rosemary has a brighter taste that’s best for spring and summer.

Maybe when winter is over, I’ll be back on my Grapefruit Rosemary shit. But for the rest of winter, I’ll be a Cranberry Sage devout. The cranberry flavor is at the forefront, making the initial sip juicy and light, with a hint of berry. The sage comes at the end, as you swallow, that herbal taste appears, with hints of refreshing eucalyptus and earthy pine. Compared to the rosemary in the Grapefruit Rosemary, the sage is subtler and lighter, but still aromatic.

The Cann Cranberry Sage Social Tonics landed just in time for all the holidays, so make sure you get them in time for your Christmas parties, decorating days, and other holiday fun. Taste this flavor before the holidays are over!

