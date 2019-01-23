A Weed Company Is Giving Government Workers Free Bud During the Shutdown

The government shutdown may be entering its second month with no clear end in sight, but one noble cannabis website has decided to lend a hand to some of the 800,000 furloughed federal workers who aren’t getting paid—by offering them free medical weed for as long as the shutdown lasts.

Online marketplace BudTrader.com, the so-called “Craigslist of weed,” pledged this week to donate bud to government employees struggling to afford their medical marijuana, the Hill reports.

“To any Federal Employee unable to pay for their medical cannabis due to the Government shutdown, BudTrader will donate to you the allowable, legal limit according to California adult use rules and regulations to help ease your suffering in this difficult time,” the company wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Of course, that doesn’t mean BudTrader will just be handing out free weed to every government worker who isn’t getting paid. The company’s goal is to take care of folks who use cannabis to treat chronic pain and other medical issues, but are too strapped for cash right now to maintain their supply.

“I don’t think federal employees are getting enough love and support,” the company’s CEO, Brad McLaughlin, said in a press release. “In these tough times, we want to extend the offer of a donation of medical cannabis to any federal worker affected by the shutdown.” Government workers interested in hitting BudTrader up for some complimentary weed can reach out via the company’s website, without having to worry about some narc-ass boss finding out: According to BudTrader, all communications will be strictly confidential.

BudTrader is the latest in a growing list of charities, fundraisers, and volunteers currently trying to lend a helping hand to furloughed government workers—while Trump is busying himself brainstorming dumbass slogans as his shutdown drags on and on.

