Find Your People at the Top 7 Cannabis Events of 2025

We’re heading into the sweet, noisy season of summer music festivals. I’m hyped for Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, and the like, but these aren’t the only festivals I’m eyeing this year.

Summer 2025 is teeming with enticing cannabis events, from colorful festivals to fascinating conventions. Check out these upcoming 2025 cannabis events to get in on the newest products, listen to some live music, or network with other cannabis connoisseurs.

1. CHAMPS Trade Show

Location: Chicago, IL Dates: June 10-12

The CHAMPS Trade Show is geared toward people in the cannabis industry, but still welcomes anyone who wants to attend and see all the goodies on display. From massive tubs of Girl Scout Cookies nugs to blinged-out bongs, this trade show has some wild stuff to check out. You can watch glass blowers create works of art or join raffles to win heaps of cannabis flower.

This is not like most of the other cannabis festivals in 2025, as there are boxing matches, celebrity appearances, mascots, massive giveaways, and more. It’s like the ComiCon of the cannabis world.

2. Oregon Hempfest

Location: Oakland, Oregon Dates: June 20-21

The Oregon Hempfest is in its 10th year, and only gets bigger with every iteration. This year, you can expect comfy camping, new and surprising vendors, and upbeat music in the air.

For an immersive, trippy experience, enter the EDM Dome and dance your heart out to the electronic music. Or you can let out your competitive side during the CannaGames, an Olympic-style event focused on toking, rolling, and more. From the tasty fried food to the open mic and talent show, there’s something for every stoner here.

3. National Cannabis Festival

Location: Washington, D.C. Dates: July 18-19

Celebrate legal weed with all the other stoners in the country’s capital at the National Cannabis Festival. Taking place on the RFK Campus, this festival has it all — a skate park, energetic music performances, endless munchies options, and more.

Because it’s in the nation’s capital, the event has a diverse mix of political booths and business stalls, so you can find the half-baked products you want and learn more about cannabis’ ever-changing legal status. It’s a great place to get in the groove with live performers and get involved with legalization initiatives.

4. Stargazer Cannabis Festival

Location: Waverly, Ohio Dates: July 25-27

The Stargazer Cannabis Festival is just as cosmically chill as it sounds. It’s a three-day event with live music, farmers markets, cozy campsites, and bonfires, all set on a scenic river. It’s spread out across 70 acres of green Ohio forest, giving plenty of space for fun cannabis-centric activities, like joint-rolling competitions, trippy art installations, and interesting workshops.

Whether you’re eyeing the gold medal for rolling J’s or want to see the world’s largest pot brownie (weighing over 1,300 pounds!!!), this festival is full of stoned surprises.

By Jhon David on Unsplash

5. Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Dates: August 10

For a smaller, fresher event, attend the Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival, which is in its fifth year but is becoming one of the top cannabis celebrations. This free event in ​Allegheny Commons Park is inviting and distinct, with prizes for the most creative joint or blunt-rolling, gift card giveaways to popular cannabis brands, and live jazzy music that brings everyone together.

You can shop for cannabis accessories, like bongs and pipes, test out new kinds of rolling papers, taste gummies, and just vibe with other green-loving folks. The convivial festival is low-key, but also full of educational opportunities and chances for networking.

6. Cannifest 2025

Location: Eureka, California Dates: August 30-31

Cannifest 2025 is a hub for stoners, with folksy music, free samples, and an easygoing vibe that welcomes everyone. This premier music and cannabis festival invites cannabis customers and businesses to share their passion in one place. It’s all about fun and entertainment, as well as networking and education.

For those in the industry, there are compelling seminars, workshops, and networking events where you can advance your understanding of the cannabis world. If you’re just looking to get blazed, you can do that here too, and jam out to the groovy music.

7. New England Cannabis Convention (New York)

Location: Rochester, New York Dates: September 19-20

The New York stop on the New England Cannabis Convention’s series is one of the most comprehensive cannabis events in 2025. It’s a two-day convention that invites industry professionals and casual stoners to explore what’s new in the industry, from new forms of THC to the tastiest edibles around.

Speakers cover a range of cannabis topics, from law changes to scientific breakthroughs and beyond. If you’re curious about the future of cannabis, this convention is a stellar place to explore new technologies and innovations.