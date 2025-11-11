How Pro Athletes Can Use Cannabis to Recover (And the Products That Work)

WWE wrestler Rob Van Dam once wrote, “I personally know boxers, body builders, cyclists, runners and athletes from all walks of life that train and compete with the assistance of marijuana, but they might not feel comfortable sharing this information,” in Cannabis Culture Magazine.

Getting high and being a champion might be viewed as conflicting ambitions, but they’re not. More athletes use cannabis than you might think, and many of them are the best of the best. The conversation around cannabis in sports is changing, with lots of potential and evolving attitudes.

From MLB to the NFL: How Cannabis Rules Are Changing and What Pros Actually Use

Ehhhhhhhhh, it’s not supposed to be. Different major sports leagues have different policies, but most of them are not 420-friendly. However, restrictions have loosened over the years. A little THC in your system used to result in full-on bans or long suspensions. Now, leagues like the MLB and NFL have thresholds for cannabis use.

Cannabinoids are no longer on MLB’s list of prohibited substances, but players can still be fined or suspended for possessing or selling cannabis according to local laws. The NBA has also removed cannabis from its restricted drug list.

The NFL has become more loosey-goosey, allowing for 150 nanograms of THC on drug tests, rather than the previous 35 nanograms. So football players are still tested, but less frequently and for higher amounts. They also won’t be suspended for positive tests, but may face fines.

Can Weed Boost Your Workout? Here’s What the Science Says

Most prohibited drugs in major league sports are restricted because they could unfairly impact the game. Obviously, things like steroids can give players unfair advantages. Weed, on the other hand, probably isn’t helping anyone go the distance.

Cannabis is not considered a performance-enhancing drug. There’s not enough scientific evidence to say definitively either way, whether cannabis can improve or worsen physical performance. But some research suggests it lowers one’s capacity for exercise. Effects on the heart and lungs offer no concrete answers about whether consuming cannabis drastically changes your athletic performance.

On a personal note, being high doesn’t exactly spur me into an intense workout. I do know some people who love to go on a high run, though. Like most things, it depends on many factors. If you’re curious about working out while high and seeing how you do, I suggest starting with a sativa-like product and a low dosage. And avoid any heavy equipment or dangerous situations until you feel confident.

Why Pro Athletes Swear by CBD Balms and Gummies for Pain and Recovery

They want to get stoned, duh. Just kidding, not all athletes want to use cannabis for the same reasons. While plenty of them do just like the chill sensation of THC, a lot of them also use cannabinoids for rest, recovery, and pain. CBD can help some people with chronic aches and pains, as well as with sleep issues. Serious athletes are always groaning with muscle soreness and maybe mild injuries.

We still need more research to confidently talk about cannabis’s potential for easing pain and other discomfort. But a 2023 study in the Journal of Cannabis Research highlights how it can help athletes in high-risk sports find relaxation after the intensity of their sport. Cannabis might help some athletes recover mentally, as well as physically.

9 Star Athletes Who Get High

For people who think cannabis use = lazy and unfit, let’s think again. Some of the most impressive, iconic athletes have been fans of the green. Many have even advocated for looser drug testing regulations and wider acceptance of cannabis in sports.

Conor McGregor

McGregor is often considered one of the best ultimate fighters of all time, and he’s been out and open about his love for marijuana. He’s posted pictures of himself enjoying cannabis on social media and has even talked about how hard it was for him to give up the green when reentering the Octagon. Stoners tend to be very chill people, but obviously, the bud doesn’t stop McGregor from turning into an animal whenever he faces off with someone.

Allen Iverson

The former professional basketball player, Iverson, says he started toking in college and fell in love with weed. Although he has shared stories about smoking strains that were too strong, making for an uncomfortable experience. Even pro ballers get a lil’ paranoid sometimes. He eventually went on to partner with the cannabis company Viola Brands, launching The Iverson Collection a few years ago.

Travis Kelce

Kelce has spoken out about his cannabis use and stated that most NFL players use cannabis in one way or another. In his sophomore year of college, he was suspended for a full football season because of a positive marijuana test, so he knows firsthand how these rules can disrupt a player’s career. His use has clearly not impaired his ability to take home Super Bowl rings or land a superstar fiancée.

Megan Rapinoe

Rapinoe isn’t getting stoned before soccer practice (as far as I know), but she’s a huge supporter of CBD, especially for pain. During her time at the Olympics, she was singing CBD’s praises, particularly talking about how wonderful CBD products can be for athletes. She earned herself a partnership with a CBD brand, Mendi. Her sister, Rachel Rapinoe, plays a similar tune when it comes to cannabis.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Speaking of female Olympians, Sha’Carri Richardson is another incredible athlete who’s used cannabis. Unlike Rapinoe, she was crucified for her cannabis use, having to dish out apologies while Rapinoe earned sponsorships. That’s not shade to Rapinoe; that’s shade to society for letting the white woman make bank off cannabis while the black woman was painted as a drughead. The fact that she failed a drug test after winning the 100-meter sprint at the Olympic trials just proves that her athleticism is next-level.

Michael Phelps

The world couldn’t believe it. In 2009, the gold medalist who dominated at the Beijing Olympics was photographed smoking from a hand pipe. Per usual, Phelps had to issue a public apology. Why should he be sorry? It was after the Olympics. I can’t say whether or not Phelps still partakes in marijuana, but some infrequent use was not impeding his ability to swim past the competition to win gold medal after gold medal.

Ross Rebagliati

Ross Rebagliati was an Olympic snowboarder who had his gold medal temporarily taken away in 1998 due to a failed drug test. The medal withdrawal caused a lot of chatter in the sports world concerning marijuana use. He eventually got his gold medal back, and now, he’s an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry! The first Olympic champion in snowboarding ever is a weed lover, so that says a lot about athletes and cannabis.

Liz Carmouche

Carmouche is a badass MMA fighter. I’m not going to list every championship title she’s held, but let’s just say, she’s a winner. She’s an advocate for female athletes, the LGBTQ+ community, and the cannabis industry! Much like Rapinoe, she believes that cannabis products are a much healthier way to manage pain and promote recovery in athletes who put their bodies through a lot.

Marshawn Lynch

Another big name in sports, Marshawn Lynch, is a fan of bud. He’s a former NFL player and is associated with cannabis on a few levels. He advocates for it as a remedy for pain, owns the cannabis company called Dodi, and strongly advocates for justice and reformation within the criminal system. His cannabis use extends beyond proving that top athletes can get high and still impress. He also works to change the stigma and laws surrounding weed that unfairly punish people.

The Future of Cannabis in Sports, And the Best Products for Everyday Athletes

The list goes on… Many other inspiring athletes have taken a hit from time to time or indulged in a little CBD relief. The stoner stereotype of people being unmotivated couch potatoes is shattered by these star athletes, so just because someone likes to get high, it doesn’t mean they can’t get the gold medal.

Try some pain-relieving products that we believe are noteworthy for athletes:

Take one of these CBD Pain Gummies for full-body relief.

This CBD Lotion from Cornbread is complete with menthol for a soothing and refreshing sensation.

For chilly relief, this cbdMD Freeze Pain Relieving Gel gives you an icy feel that can ease discomfort.