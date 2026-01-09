How to Use Cannabis for Creativity: Get High + Get Inspired

Is cannabis the key to unlocking creativity? It depends on who you ask. But plenty of people turn to a toke when they want to let their imagination roam free and find inspiration. It might not be the right way for you to harness inspiration and make your magnum opus, but you’ll never know if you don’t try.

I have some tips for maximizing the creative effects cannabis might have, and a few thoughts on whether weed is the magic ingredient in your creative process.

Can Cannabis Make You More Creative?

In my personal opinion, the right cannabis product can ignite the creative side of you. However, scientific evidence is a bit shakier.

One study concluded that small amounts of cannabis won’t impact creativity in either direction, but that higher doses or higher potency cannabis actually impairs divergent thinking.

A different study found that cannabis use might increase verbal generation, which is a form of creativity. But they believe this mostly applies to those who are not inherently very creative.

Basically, in the scientific world, it’s still up in the air, and current research is somewhat of a wash. But anecdotally, many of the most creative icons credit cannabis with the ability to open up their mind. Lady Gaga once said, “I smoke a lot of pot when I write music,” in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

Obviously, people like Bob Marley, Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Miley Cyrus, and Seth Rogen are known as cannabis users, and they’re all successful creatives. People like Steve Jobs and Stephen King have also stated that they enjoy using bud while flexing their creativity.

There’s even a (remote) possibility that Shakespeare was a fan of our little green friend, as tobacco pipes found on his property may have contained traces of cannabis.

The verdict? Inconclusive. But, honestly, who cares? If you think a little bud helps expand your mind, then go for it.

CHECK OUT: All of VICE.com’s Cannabis Content

Tips for Harnessing Your Creativity With Cannabis

Whether or not there is a connection between creativity and cannabis, you can still give it a try. Here are some tips for using weed to unlock your imagination.

Strains That Spark Creativity

Probably one of the most important factors is the strain or product that you choose. I don’t think it matters much whether you smoke or consume your cannabis. Inhalants will hit faster and wear off sooner, while edibles take longer to set in but will last longer.

Based on my own experiences, I would recommend consumption methods in this order for what makes me feel the most creative: flower, concentrates, drinks, gummies, other edibles (like brownies or cookies).

If you’re using strain-specific products, like flower or some gummies, it’s best to look for sativas or sativa-heavy hybrids. Below are some strains that I’ve found to boost (or at least seem to boost) my creative side:

Blue Dream

Gushers

Bruce Banner

Sour Diesel

Purple Haze

Strawberry Haze

When considering strains and other products, you can look for certain terpenes and cannabinoids that might make you more creative. Look for these terpenes:

Limonene

Pinene

Linalool

Terpinolene

Ocimene

For cannabinoids, the best ones include:

Don’t Overdo It

This is sort of a bummer, but as the research noted above suggests, microdosing cannabis could be more effective for enhancing creativity. I guess this makes sense, as you probably reach a point of diminishing returns where you get too stoned and/or sleepy to be productively creative. You can’t be that creative if you’re asleep.

The right amount will depend on your tolerance and what puts you in that flow state. For example, for me, I’d say 10-20mg Delta-9 THC puts me in that sweet spot. Once we get to 30mg+, that’s when I might get too hazy to actually be thoughtful and imaginative.

I recommend starting with just a hint of THC, maybe not even enough to make you feel high. Take 1-2mg and then get creative and see how it goes. If you don’t notice a difference the first time, up the dose slowly until you find that happy medium between sober and stoned.

Here are some microdose products to try:

Consider Other Ingredients

Let’s not forget that combining cannabis with other ingredients might also help. I’m talking about:

Lion’s Mane

L-Theanine

Cordyceps

Reishi

Chaga

Rhodiola Rosea

Ashwagandha

Alpha-GPC

Vitamin B12

5-HTP

I can’t say any of these for sure improve creativity, but some people believe they do. I’ve experienced creative spurts with drinks that contain Lion’s Mane and other mushroom blends, so consider a cannabis product with those.

These are a few of my favorite products that contain mushroom blends and other ingredients that might boost your imagination:

Jot That Shit Down

Beyond choosing the right products and doses, I also recommend writing down any ideas you have while high. It’s sooo easy to forget that genius movie plot you thought of when you were high. So write it down. Keep a little notebook or use the Notes app on your phone. Heck, at the very least, say it out loud to increase the likelihood of remembering.

Curate Your Setting

It also matters what your environment is. You want to be comfortable, but not too comfortable. If you’re uncomfy, you can’t get into a creative flow state. If you’re uber-comfy, you might start to get sleepy or lazy.

The ideal setting is different for everyone, but I like to put on upbeat music (think Alison Wonderland or Nora En Pure), dim the lights, and sit on the floor. A carpeted floor is comfy enough to chill, but not comfy enough to lie down and nap. Experiment with different rooms, outdoor spaces, music or TV, seating, and even things like candles and incense until you find the right combination. But do these experiments while high to see what jives with you.

The time of day also matters. I tend to be my most creative at like, 2:00 AM, when I hit that tired-but-wired state. I know some people are most inspired at the crack of dawn. Every creative has that *magic* hour, so lean into yours.

Where Weed and Works of Art Meet

Scientific research doesn’t necessarily support the notion that cannabis improves creativity. But it’s not like creativity is firmly planted in science. In fact, the creative mind tends to elude scientific study, so how can we definitively say if cannabis helps or not?

We can’t dissect Shakespeare’s brain and pinpoint the synapse that made him a brilliant writer, or test Taylor Swift’s blood to reveal how she makes music that resonates with the masses. Creativity isn’t concrete; it’s magical. And if you think cannabis helps you unlock some of that magic, that’s all that matters.