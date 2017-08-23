Cannabis-Infused Peruvian Ceviche Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the citrus marinade (leche de tigre):

1 cup|237 ml fresh squeezed lime juice

½ cup ice

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

½ habanero pepper, seeded

1 heart red onion (save outer layers, not skin, for later use)

¼ bunch cilantro

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons graulated sugar

for the ceviche:

½ pound|227 grams Ono (or other mild white fish), sliced into ¼-inch (one-bite) pieces

¼ pound|113 grams cooked Japanese octopus, sliced 1/16 inch

½ pound|227 grams cooked shrimp

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon finely chopped habanero (optional)

1 small sweet potato, steamed until soft but not mushy, cut into ¼-inch cubes

reserved red onion from marinade, sliced 1/16-inch thick

1 cup choclo (Peruvian giant corn—simmer frozen kernels in salted water for 20 minutes)

kosher salt, to taste

citrus marinade (above)

Maya’s ginger-infused extra-virgin olive oil, for finishing

Directions

For the citrus marinade, blend the lime juice, salt, sugar, garlic, ginger, and habanero pepper with 1 cup|237 ml water and ½ cup ice until smooth. Add onion and cilantro, and pulse three times. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, discarding solids. When you are ready to serve, add all ingredients but onions and corn into a large bowl and season with salt. Add the leche de tigre citrus marinade, mix well but gently, and taste for seasoning. Add corn and onions and toss gently. Drizzle servings with a little of Maya’s ginger-infused olive oil, to taste.

