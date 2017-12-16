Cannabis-Laced Classic Stirred Martini Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces|60 ml of cannabis-infused gin

1 cap full of dry vermouth

large martini olives or cocktail onions (if you prefer a Gibson)

ice

Directions

In a shaker, combine cannabis-infused gin, one cap full of dry vermouth, and ice. DO NOT SHAKE. Stir & strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add garnish of your choice. Happy 420!

From Bong Appetit: Cannabis Cocktails

