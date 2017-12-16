Cannabis-Laced Classic Stirred Martini Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes
Ingredients
2 ounces|60 ml of cannabis-infused gin
1 cap full of dry vermouth
large martini olives or cocktail onions (if you prefer a Gibson)
ice
Videos by VICE
Directions
- In a shaker, combine cannabis-infused gin, one cap full of dry vermouth, and ice. DO NOT SHAKE. Stir & strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Add garnish of your choice. Happy 420!
From Bong Appetit: Cannabis Cocktails
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.