Cannabis May Not Be Helping Your Stress as Much as You Think, New Research Finds

For a drug that built its entire cultural reputation on taking the edge off, cannabis has some explaining to do.

New research out of Oregon State University found that frequent cannabis users wake up with more cortisol in their system than people who rarely or never use the drug. Cortisol is the hormone your body floods you with when it thinks something is wrong—it manages blood pressure, blood sugar, and immune response. In the short term, it’s useful. Chronically elevated, it’s linked to anxiety, depression, and heart disease. The irony here is hard to miss: many people use cannabis because they’re stressed, and the research suggests that for regular users, the stress might be waiting for them first thing in the morning.

Videos by VICE

Led by behavioral neuroscientist Anita Cservenka, the OSU team tracked 39 frequent users and 43 infrequent or non-users across two weekdays. Everyone collected saliva samples right after waking, 30 minutes later, and again at 9 pm—tested for cortisol—and filled out questionnaires on stress, sleep, and mental health. The researchers were focused on something called the cortisol awakening response, the natural spike everyone’s body runs in the first half-hour of consciousness. “CAR is the cortisol rise that all people experience in the morning, peaking around 30 minutes after they wake up,” Cservenka said.

A New Study Suggests Cannabis Users May Start the Day With Higher Stress Levels

Both groups had a similar CAR. The difference was where they started. Frequent users woke up with a higher cortisol baseline before the morning spike even happened—already elevated, before the day had given them a single reason to be. “Our research suggests cortisol levels upon awakening may serve as a neurobiological marker of problematic cannabis use, and that connection needs to be investigated further,” Cservenka said.

The researchers don’t claim to have cracked the causality question. This is a snapshot study, not a longitudinal one, and the arrow could point either direction—stressed people use cannabis, cannabis may raise stress, and both things could be true simultaneously. What clinicians are starting to flag is the feedback loop: frequent use could lead to changes in cortisol production and stress responsiveness over time, potentially working against the relief users are trying to get. “We would need to study the same groups of people over a longer period of time to understand any cause and effect relationship, but we think this provides an important starting point,” Cservenka said.

Meanwhile, 29% of Americans ages 19 to 30 report using cannabis in the past 30 days—nearly double the rate from 15 years ago, with over 10% using it 20 or more times a month. The drug is legal in a growing number of states, increasingly normalized, and widely understood as a stress management tool. The body, though, has its own take on that.