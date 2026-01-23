Best Cannabis Products for Beginners: Low Doses and Lite Highs 

Look, everyone has to start somewhere. If you’re of age to consume cannabis legally, then it’s the perfect time to start! It doesn’t matter if you’re 21 or 102, I’m here to welcome you to the wonderful world of weed.

If you don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve rounded up my favorite lowkey products that are excellent for beginners just figuring out the whole cannabis thing. From prerolls to cookies, these cannabis products for beginners are a gentle introduction to getting stoned.

Quick Tips for Cannabis Newbies

Before we dive in, keep these tips in mind:

Start slow with low doses

Learn to read labels and lab results so that you know what you’re taking

If you don’t feel anything, don’t take more

Look for products with CBD

Ideally, you should get high with someone you’re comfortable with — you might need support

Stay hydrated

Keep munchies around (just in case)

There’s no rush to be a serious stoner, so just take your time and, most importantly, enjoy the ride.

Low-Dose Drinks

THC drinks are probably the most accessible product for those completely new to cannabis. You don’t have to smoke anything, you don’t have to wait hours for the high to hit, and you can sip as slowly or quickly as you want. When starting out, I recommend sticking with low-dosed drinks that won’t overwhelm you.

Cann Original Social Tonics

These Cann drinks are always one of my top recommendations for nervous nellies. The little social tonics contain just 2mg Delta-9 THC, plus 4mg CBD. This helps create a balanced and comfortable high that’s noticeable but very manageable. Plus, the flavors are top-tier. You can also try the Cann Lo Boys, which have less THC (1mg) but way more CBD (15mg). Those are a super safe place to start, but you might not feel anything, which is why I suggest the 2mg ones.

Happy Tonix Seltzers

The Happy Tonix Seltzers also contain 2mg Delta-9 THC for a gentle and subtle high. These are larger drinks than the Cann ones, so you can really savor them and take your time. Take a couple of sips and wait a few minutes to see how you feel. These typically hit within 10-15 minutes, allowing you to monitor your experience and adjust as needed. They also contain 2mg of CBD, which creates a more comfortable experience, no anxiety.

Mystic Orbit Sodas

If you think you’re ready for more, try the 4mg Delta-9 THC Mystic Orbit Sodas. I know 1mg THC might have some people zonked, but if you’re a larger person, you might need a bit more to get the feels going. A 4mg drink is still a microdose for most folks, but it will give you a stronger lift, so you know exactly how a cannabis high feels. Sadly, these aren’t formulated with CBD, but that doesn’t mean they’ll give you bad feelings. Just sip slowly and stay in a soothing environment.

Relaxing Prerolls

For people who want the classic cannabis experience, I suggest starting with prerolls. If you’re brand-new to the world of weed, you probably don’t have a grinder, bong, pipe, or anything else you need to smoke straight flower. Maybe you don’t even have a damn lighter. Prerolls will make your life a little easier, and you’ll have a better idea of what dosage you’re getting into.

The strain you pick is important, as you want something calming and cozy, not too energetic, or you might feel paranoid. And a friendly reminder: You don’t need to finish the joint, especially if you’re smoking solo. There are no preroll police who will come and berate you for snuffing out a half-smoked j, I promise.

Cheech and Chong Huckleberry + OG Kush THCa Prerolls

This is a stellar choice for beginners. Cheech + Chong’s prerolls are on the weaker side, with between 8% and 12% THC concentration once heated up. Modern strains are usually above 15%, with some going as high as 30%, so these are a lighter option. I chose the Huckleberry + OG Kush prerolls because they offer a luscious, berrylicious flavor that’s lovely on your tongue. Be warned, they might make you sleepy.

Mood Wonder Bread THC Prerolls

If you want something that won’t prep you for naptime, I adore the Wonder Bread THC Prerolls. These have a toasty, yeasty taste reminiscent of fresh sourdough, along with notes of lemon and earth. The 50/50 hybrid is wonderful for social situations, but doesn’t energize you as a full-on sativa might. These keep you grounded and comfortable while creating a soft sensation that’s excellent for a chill afternoon in the sun. But these are potent, like almost 30%, so share it with others, or only have a little.

Mood Cereal Milk Prerolls

One of my all-time favorite strains is Cereal Milk, and it doesn’t get much better than these CM prerolls from Mood. With a sugary, milky taste and hints of marshmallow and rice cereal, they’re a delectable introduction to cannabis. Trust me, if you start out with a strain like this, you’ll know what good weed is. Again, these are quite strong, but they’re still soothing. I usually only smoke half of one at a time, so you can do that or just enjoy a creamy hit or two before taking a break.

Easygoing Gummies

Gummies are a default choice for many beginners. They’re just little fruity chews, how intense could it be? The answer is very, so tread lightly. Gummies tend to take a bit of time to hit, maybe 20-45 minutes, depending on a few factors. I think it’s important to start with a very low-dose gummy for your first time.

DO NOT take more until at least two hours have passed, because the last thing you want is a delayed high that hits you too hard. You can always take more, but you can’t take less.

SOUL Out of Office Gummies

SOUL Out of Office Gummies come in every dosage level you could want, starting at 1.5mg Delta-9 THC, and going all the way up to 15mg THC per gummy. Beginners should start with the 1.5mg or 3mg options, which both contain a high dose of CBD as well. Start with ONE, and see how you feel after about an hour.

Uplift THC Sour Starfruit Gummies

These Sour Starfruit Gummies have a mouth-puckering flavor that’s easy to fall in love with. Best of all, they come in a unique puck shape, which is sort of precut into five pieces. Each “wedge” is 2mg Delta-9 THC, and each whole puck is 10mg THC. You can start with one wedge, and then next time try it if you want a stronger high. Maybe one day, you’ll eat a whole puck!

Mr. Moxey’s THC Gummies

As a newbie, you might not be well-versed in different cannabinoids and what they do. Totally understandable. Mr. Moxey’s gummies give you a crash (but, you know, nicely) course in different cannabinoids. There are six formulas, five of which contain 5mg THC, and the last one contains 1mg. But they offer varying amounts of CBD, CBN, CBG, and CBC, giving you an idea of how these compounds make you feel.

THC-Lite Edibles

No worries if gummies and drinks aren’t your thing. There are plenty of other kinds of edibles, and many have a retro feel, throwing us back to the days when classic pot brownies were the default edible. Today, edibles can be anything from cereal treats to mints, giving you plenty of options to experiment with. These edibles offer comfy highs and low doses, or can be adjusted to give you a low dose.

Mood Andy’s THC Brownie Bites

If you’ve always dreamed of biting into a pot brownie, here’s your chance. Andy’s THC Brownie Bites are a fudgy, chocolatey treat you can indulge in on your cannabis journey. Each brownie bite contains 10mg Delta-9 THC. If you’re thinking ‘Whoooa, V, that’s a lot,” you’re right. I recommend you cut the brownie bites in half to start, which means a 5mg dose. If you’re still intimidated, these can easily be cut into quarters too. These can take up to two hours to hit, so do not take any more on your first time.

Cycling Frog Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix

This cookie mix turns your first time getting high into a fun baking activity! If you follow the recipe exactly, you’ll get 15 cookies that contain 5mg Delta-9 THC and 75mg CBD each. That’s a lot of CBD, so be prepared to chill like never before. You can take things even lower, though, by using less of the THC tincture that comes in the box. Use half to make 2.5mg THC cookies, and save the rest for another baked treat.

Mr. Moxey’s Mints

THC mints are such a modern edible. They make getting high casual and cool and covert. Mr. Moxey’s Mints come in six varieties, most of which have 2mg THC in each mint, which is the perfect microdose for newbies. You can also experiment with the different types of cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN, to find your dream high. The cinnamon flavor is my favorite, but the peppermint, lavender, and lemon ginger are all tasty too!

Lowkey Vapes

If smoking cannabis appeals to you, but you don’t want to spark up prerolls, you can always try vapes. I prefer cartridges that can be screwed into a reusable battery. However, it might make more sense to start with disposable vapes as a newbie, just in case you decide smoking isn’t for you. Like smoking, these will hit you within seconds or minutes, making it easier to judge your high and pace yourself.

Koi Baja Blast THCa Diamonds Vape

The Koi Baja Blast Vape is a strong product, but the cool, fruity flavor and gentle smoke make it suitable for beginners. You probably only need one or two hits to feel something, and you’ll feel the high within a minute or two. These are quality THCa diamonds, giving you a potent and pleasant high. It’s one of the best cannabis products for beginners who want to start off with the good stuff.

Mood Triple Zzz Disposable Vape

For something softer, the Mood Triple Zzz Disposable Vape is a great option. It’s a Delta-8 THC vape, so it’s not nearly as strong as Delta-9 THC vapes. You won’t get the same hazy euphoria as you do with Delta-9, but you’ll still get to experience the relaxing effects of cannabis. The high is more lucid and present, so you won’t drift off to Wonderland by accident. This is loaded with CBD, so it’s best for later in the day.

Hometown Hero Banana Cream Vape

The Hometown Hero Banana Cream Vape is also mostly Delta-8, but is stronger because it also contains HHC. What makes this stellar for beginners is the creamy tropical flavor and light smoke. It’s easy-peasy to hit, and the effects will hit you right away. Give this one a try if you want to smoke cannabis, but don’t want to feel like you’re losing control (and also if you love banana ice cream).