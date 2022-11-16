Cannabox’s Black Friday Sale Is the Best Time to Shop for Your Fave Stoner

Don’t know what to buy for the resident stoner in your group? Let’s be honest—they’re never gonna take the time to restore all their crusty pipes and bongs to their former glory, but that doesn’t mean their gear doesn’t need a refresh every once in a while. Whether they’re a packing for a sneaky sesh while visiting their parents’ place back home or outfitting their apartment with a full-on dab rig, help them ease into the holidaze by signing them up for a subscription from Cannabox, one of our favorite cannabis goods brands that that will drop a big fat goody bag on their doorstep filled with a bunch of cool new smoking accessories every month. Now is the perfect time, since Cannabox is offering 15% off sitewide from November 24 to December 31 with promo code VICE. Plus readers can get 30% off new subscriptions with promo code VICECB, exclusively on Cyber Monday (which falls on November 28 this year).

If you’re new to Cannabox, the Phoenix, AZ-based operation is effectively a cross between a smoke shop and a subscription box service, serving up six to eight smoking accessories in each month’s delivery. With different themes like “Nostalgia”, “Shrooms”, and “Holidaze” (to name a few), you can always expect something new in your box, from super wacky bongs to flavored rolling papers and merch. Even if you’re picking up a few things for the well-stocked pothead in your life, Cannabox makes the process no sweat; you can also buy sick gifts for your 420-friendly favorites à la carte from the Cannabox shop.

Don’t worry if your giftee lives with a family member or roommate that frowns upon smoking the devil’s lettuce: Cannabox has just the right tools for a super-sneaky sesh. Case in point: this travel mug, which is totally not a nondescript coffee cup bong. No longer should any loved one make a MacGyvered sploof out of an old toilet paper roll, some dryer sheets, and rubber bands. Even when a smoke sesh wraps up, any stoner worth their salt knows that keeping your herb stashed in a vacuum-sealed jar or a smell-proof bag (perfect for holiday travels) will ensure that your have a better smoking experience every time they light up—not to mention keep nosy neighbors out of their business. If your giftee is particularly paranoid when it comes to smoking in shared spaces, might we suggest tossing a Bougie Room Spray (that smells like sandalwood, orange, cardamom, and vanilla) in their bag? Maybe it’s an overabundance of caution, but there’s a good chance Pops is more than familiar with the scent of pot.

On the flip side, if you’re gift-hunting for your Danksgiving host this year, and really want to show up and show out, how about a tray of 24K gold joints adorning the holiday table instead of Christmas crackers, and candy cane rolling papers for all your guests to take home? They say nothing brings a family together better than some ganj. If all else fails this holiday season, might we suggest gathering the fam around a festive Christmas tree bong? Now that’s what I call a HIGH holiday.

Don’t forget that VICE readers get 15% off everything from Cannabox, starting Thanksgiving day, all the way until New Year’s Eve when using that handy promo code VICE. If you’re a first-time shopper, you can also snag a Cannabox subscription for 30% off, only on Cyber Monday, using—one more time with feeling—the promo code: VICECB. Sadly, codes cannot be combined, but you can snag multiple deals by shopping both sales.

Spark up some joy.

