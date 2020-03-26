VICE
Canned Tuna and White Bean Salad with Avocado and Lime Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) can tuna packed in water, drained
1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
2 Persian cucumbers, diced
1 lime, zested and juiced (about 3 tablespoons juice)
½ avocado, peeled, pitted, and cubed (about 3.5 ounces|100 grams)
a handful of cilantro leaves and tender stems (about ⅓ cup)
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

