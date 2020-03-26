Canned Tuna and White Bean Salad with Avocado and Lime Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) can tuna packed in water, drained

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 Persian cucumbers, diced

1 lime, zested and juiced (about 3 tablespoons juice)

½ avocado, peeled, pitted, and cubed (about 3.5 ounces|100 grams)

a handful of cilantro leaves and tender stems (about ⅓ cup)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

