cannibal-corpse-announce-fall-2025-tour-with-municipal-waste-and-fulci

Cannibal Corpse is coming back to serve up a healthy dose of death metal across America. The violent Floridians have announced that they will be trekking across the U.S. later this year on an extensive headlining tour.

They’ll be joined by thrash-punk stalwarts Municipal Waste and the gore-obsessed Italian cinephiles in Fulci. A statement on the tour teased that more supporting bands will “be announced soon,” and added, “It’s gonna be a brutal bloodbath!”

Cannibal Corpse’s fall 2025 tour will kick off in Nashville on Sept. 15 and makes stops in cities like Cleveland, Phoenix, Houston, and Norfolk before concluding in Charlotte, North Carolina on Oct. 22. Notably, the tour completely skips the Pacific Northwest, but I’m not mad. Just disappointed…

Ticket presales start Wednesday, May 7th. General tickets go on sale this Friday, May 9th, at 10 AM local time. Click here to get tickets when they become available. See a complete list of tour dates below.

CANNIBAL CORPSE Fall 2025 Tour With Municipal Waste And Fulci

9/15/2025 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

9/17/2025 The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

9/18/2025 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY

9/19/2025 The Roxian – Pittsburgh, PA

9/20/2025 NE Metal and Hardcore Fest – Worcester, MA

9/22/2025 Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY

9/23/2025 The Agora – Cleveland, OH

9/24/2025 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

9/26/2025 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

9/27/2025 Epic Event Center – Green Bay, WI

9/28/2025 First Ave – Minneapolis, MN

9/29/2025 The Truman – Kansas City, MO

9/30/2025 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

10/02/2025 Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

10/03/2025 Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

10/04/2025 House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

10/05/2025 Soma – San Diego, CA

10/07/2025 Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ

10/09/2025 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

10/10/2025 House Of Blues – Houston, TX

10/11/2025 The Hall – Little Rock, AR

10/12/2025 Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

10/14/2025 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

10/15/2025 The National – Richmond, VA

10/17/2025 The Paramount – Long Island, NY

10/18/2025 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

10/19/2025 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

10/21/2025 The Norva – Norfolk, VA

10/22/2025 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC