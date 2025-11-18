Cann’s New Flavor Is a Thanksgiving Game-Changer

I’m a Cann loyalist. After health issues made me stop drinking last year, I’ve been really into the THC drink brand—it tastes delicious, lacking the medicinal taste that some other similar beverages have. And with their “hi boys” only being 5mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, the social tonics give me a slight buzz instead of making me feel too fucked up at the function. So when I found out Cann launched a new holiday flavor, I had to try it.

The latest flavor is Cranberry Sage, combining notes from Thanksgiving sides into one drink. I felt conflicted about the concept behind this Cann. Cranberry is my favorite type of juice, but when it comes to beverages, I’m not much of a fan of savoriness mixed with sweetness. It’s why the Grapefruit Rosemary Cann doesn’t do it for me. But after tasting the Cranberry Sage flavor, I’m convinced it’s the perfect drink pairing for a Thanksgiving feast. First sip in, I was relieved that the tartness from the cranberry comes in stronger than the sage, but its herbaceousness adds depth to the flavor. It reminds me of when cranberry sauce bleeds into stuffing—you’re expecting it to be disgusting, but it somehow tastes glorious.

I was only able to try the “hi boy,” but I was excited to find out that it’s also available as a “hi’er boy,” which is the Cann version of a tall(er) boy. I had my Cranberry Sage drink during my lunch break on an empty stomach and didn’t feel much, so the idea of having some extra fun over Thanksgiving dinner sounds heavenly.

Cann also has four other classic flavors worth trying: Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, Ginger Lemongrass, and the aforementioned Grapefruit Rosemary. My favorite remains Blood Orange Cardamom, but Cranberry Sage is now a close second. If you’re eager to give Thanksgiving in a can with a dash of THC a try, the flavor is now in stores and also available to order online.