Canon Announces EOS R50 V Camera for Vloggers on a Budget

Gotta shoot something, but don’t have a bunch of cash to make it happen? Canon’s EOS R50, introduced back in 2023, has been at the top of the heap because it could shoot 4K-resolution video at 30 frames per second for a wallet-friendly $680.

Canon one-upped itself today by announcing an updated version, the EOS R50 V, that’ll shoot in 4K up to 60 frames per second and drops the price $30. You can’t get your eager mitts on it just yet, but you can preorder it so that when it goes on sale on April 28, you’ll be at the head of the line.

cheaper (and a little better)

The heart of the camera, the 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, remains unchanged from the outgoing EOS R50. Aside from the ability to shoot more frames per second in 4K, the newer model drops the electronic viewfinder and built-in flash.

You’ve got to frame your shots on the three-inch touchscreen (or an external screen). I say good riddance to the built-in flash. They never look good, and a much more effective standalone flash is always a good bet.

At launch, the EOS R50 V will be available for $649 as a body only. You’ll have to supply a compatible lens. You can also buy it bundled with the new Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens as a kit for $849.

The lens was newly developed for the ESO R50 V and is set to launch the same day as the camera. It’ll cost $329 on its own, so by buying the kit you save $129 compared to if you end up buying the lens separately down the road.

Canon’s lens also comes with image stabilization and ring-controlled power zoom, which Canon says makes for smoother zooming in and out compared to a button-controlled zoom. The body of the EOS R50 V itself doesn’t come with image stabilization.

Waiting is tough, but at least you can get your preorder in now and earmark one of them for yourself when it launches on April 28.