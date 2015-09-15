Can’t Drag Us Down: Meet London’s Female Queens

Drag has been a gay man’s art for decades, but women can be queens, too. While they’ve traditionally the subject of imitation, female-identified performers are now taking center stage in London’s drag scene by dressing up in exaggerated tropes of femininity.

“Faux queens,” however, are not yet fully accepted in the drag community; some gay male performers question whether women have the right to compete next to their male counterparts. In “London’s Female Drag Queens” Broadly explores a day in the life of three women who are reclaiming drag for themselves, redefining its heritage, and proving that the art form is genderless.