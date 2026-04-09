Can’t Make it to Coachella 2026? Watch the 4k Livestream Instead

Going to festivals is cool and all, but have you ever tried piling out on your couch with a pizza, a 12 pack, and a vape pen, and watching a festival in your underwear? Yes? Last year? Okay, good.

Well, this year’s Coachella performances are back streaming on Coachella’s official YouTube channel. All seven stages will be presented simultaneously, with the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, and Sahara available in 4k.

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There’s also going to be a 4×4 grid format so you can watch up to four performances at once. Beat that, real life. You’ve already seen our coverage of the worst conflicts of Coachella 2026, so just know that IRL festivalgoers will be choosing between David Byrne and Interpol, and you will not. Although I can’t imagine what that’s gonna sound like…

Plan Your Weekend… at home

Take a look at that schedule and plan out your weekend at home. I, for one, will be rapt on Saturday, which is going to be shangri-la for rockers with Die Spitz, Jack White, The Strokes, and that David Byrne/Interpol mashup I mentioned.

But pop fans are really in for it this weekend, with Justin Bieber, Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, and many more artists that I admit I have not heard of because I am a full-blown unc. (Hence the excitement over livestreaming the fest instead of going.)

And finally, if you want to scoot your couch against the wall and have a full-blown dance party, Nine Inch Noize is gonna be insane, plus Anyma, Fatboy Slim, Moby, Disclosure, Rezz, Subtronics, Kaskade, Major Lazer… the list goes on.

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Or, you know, suck it up!

If reading this is just giving you premature FOMO, you can still get last-minute Coachella tickets on StubHub. Guys, I’ve seen the Reddit threads saying “don’t trust StubHub,” etc., but I’m here to tell you that StubHub has its own last-minute services hub onsite. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. So take the plunge!

I’ve been hearing good things about AXS resale, too.

Or just play it safe and spend the weekend on the couch, like me. (PR folks, that should answer your questions—thanks anyway!)