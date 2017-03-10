VICE
Cantaloupe and Citrus Sorbet Recipe

Sorbetto di agrumi e melone
Servings: 6 to 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 large cantaloupe
1 ¼ cups|300 ml fresh pink grapefruit juice
⅔ cup|150 ml fresh blood orange juice
¾ cup|149 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|125 ml coconut water
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lemon juice
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon|15 ml coconut milk
8-10 cups ice
½ cup|35 grams kosher salt

Directions

  1. Peel the cantaloupe and roughly chop it. Place it in a blender along with 2 cups|500 ml water and purée until smooth. Pass through a fine-mesh strainer. Reserve 2 cups of the pulp and ½ cup|125 ml of the juice.
  2. Transfer the cantaloupe pulp and juice to the blender along with the sugar, the juices, coconut water, and milk. Purée until smooth.
  3. Add the ice and salt to a large ziplock bag. In a separate large zip-lock bag, pour in the sorbet mixture and seal tightly.
  4. Place the bag of sorbet mixture inside the bag with ice and salt, making sure both bags are tightly sealed. Shake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until a slushy consistency is achieved.
  5. Store the mixture in a container inside the freezer for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

