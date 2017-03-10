Cantaloupe and Citrus Sorbet Recipe

Servings: 6 to 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
1 large cantaloupe
1 ¼ cups|300 ml fresh pink grapefruit juice
⅔ cup|150 ml fresh blood orange juice
¾ cup|149 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|125 ml coconut water
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lemon juice
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon|15 ml coconut milk
8-10 cups ice
½ cup|35 grams kosher salt
Directions
- Peel the cantaloupe and roughly chop it. Place it in a blender along with 2 cups|500 ml water and purée until smooth. Pass through a fine-mesh strainer. Reserve 2 cups of the pulp and ½ cup|125 ml of the juice.
- Transfer the cantaloupe pulp and juice to the blender along with the sugar, the juices, coconut water, and milk. Purée until smooth.
- Add the ice and salt to a large ziplock bag. In a separate large zip-lock bag, pour in the sorbet mixture and seal tightly.
- Place the bag of sorbet mixture inside the bag with ice and salt, making sure both bags are tightly sealed. Shake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until a slushy consistency is achieved.
- Store the mixture in a container inside the freezer for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
