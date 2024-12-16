Capcom Has Opened the Floodgates, Saying It’s Focused on Bringing Back Dormant Franchises

Well, Capcom, I hope you realize what you’ve done. The beloved and fabled Japanese company has officially opened a door it’ll have a hard time closing! Recently, everyone (definitely not me, though) was shocked when a teaser for the sequel of Okami appeared at the 2024 Game Awards! Earlier in the show, another long-dormant franchise, Onimusha, also received a trailer for a new entry!

So, between Okami Sequel and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, people naturally wondered if they’d perished and went to gaming heaven. Then, Capcom had the audacity to confirm its major future plans. Ladies and gentlemen: it’s now Open Season for the return of any dormant Capcom franchises!

Videos by VICE

“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently,” Capcom stated on its official website! “The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles.”

capcom, please — ‘dino crisis,’ ‘viewtiful joe,’ ‘breath of fire’

Screenshot: Capcom (OH, YOU DAMN RIGHT IT’S TIME, BABY!)

The possibilities are endless. Darkstalkers! Mega Man Legends! Hey, if Capcom Fighting Collection 2 sells well, we may even get a new Power Stone! In my heart, I want to believe Capcom heard me when I initially begged — I mean, reasonably asked — for a Dino Crisis runback. But, more realistically, Capcom knows it has one of the most legendary IP vaults in the business.

I’m ready. Capcom, I hate capitalism, but I’ll literally buy each and every new game you release if you bring Viewtiful Joe and Dino Crisis back. I’ll sacrifice my firstborn for them. You already earned my favor when you brought Okami to us. Now, let’s run the board. Bring ’em all back. They’ve been stuck in cryostasis for too long, and they deserve your love and affection! Plus, it’ll bring in The Bucks — and I ain’t talking about the NBA. Y’all have no idea how excited I am for Capcom’s plans. It genuinely feels like the games industry has woken up from a long-dormant slumber and decided to be its best self! If only we could stop the layoffs and let talented people thrive, we’d be golden!