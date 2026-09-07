Capcom Will Revive More Dormant Game Franchises Following Onimusha Success

Capcom has revealed that it plans to revive more IPs that haven’t received new releases recently. The company made the announcement after Onimusha: Way of the Sword sold over 1 million copies in just a single day.

Capcom Plans to Revive More Dormant Game Franchises

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In a blog post on its official website, Capcom revealed that it plans to revive more of its game franchises that haven’t received new releases recently. The Japanese publisher made the announcement after revealing that Onimusha: Way of the Sword sold a staggering 1 million copies within 24 hours of its launch.

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“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further maximize corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, including Onimusha: Way of the Sword.”

Screenshot: Capcom

Capcom also pointed out that Onimusha had not received a new game in over 20 years. This is noteworthy because it shows that players still have an appetite for the publisher’s classic franchises, regardless of how long they’ve been dormant. It also helps that Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a masterpiece. I’m already on my second playthrough, and the game is a miracle on the Switch 2.

Which Capcom Games Could Return?

Screenshot: Capcom

While Capcom didn’t specifically reveal which dormant IPs could be “re-activated,” the company may have already given us a hint. During a May investor meeting, Capcom shared a list of franchises it could use for future remakes, ports, and sequels:

Dead Rising

Devil May Cry

Ace Attorney

Mega Man

Okami

Dragon’s Dogma

Screenshot: Capcom

Of course, Mega Man: Dual Override is already coming in 2027, while a new Okami game has also been announced and is currently in development. We also got the new Dragon’s Dogma II Dark Arisen expansion launching on October 9, 2026. Still, I certainly wouldn’t complain about a new Ace Attorney or Dead Rising game!

That said, Capcom has a legendary catalog of dormant IPs. I know Dino Crisis fans around the world are still holding out hope for its return. With how successful Capcom has been lately at reviving long-dormant franchises such as Onimusha, anything now feels possible.