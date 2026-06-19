Capcom Rumored to Reveal New Resident Evil Veronica Trailer at Gamescom

A new rumor claims that Capcom will debut the next Resident Evil Veronica trailer at Gamescom 2026. If true, the Resident Evil Code Veronica remake would follow Resident Evil Requiem by revealing new details during the August event.

New Resident Evil Veronica Trailer Reportedly Coming to Gamescom 2026

Screenshot: Capcom

When Capcom recently announced its game lineup for Gamescom 2026, fans noticed that it didn’t include Resident Evil Veronica. This led many to speculate that the game would skip the annual conference. However, a new rumor claims that this isn’t the case. According to the leak, the Resident Evil Code Veronica remake will not only be present at Gamescom, but it will debut a new trailer.

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This latest rumor was first reported by RE News in a post on X. “New Resident Evil Veronica information will be revealed at Gamescom 2026. According to what we’ve heard, it is still expected to appear during Gamescom 2026. Fans may be able to expect new information, a new trailer, and more surprises that we’ll be able to talk about closer to the event.”

Screenshot: X @REnews_Official

The account then hinted that Resident Evil Veronica could appear at Gamescom 2026 Opening Night on August 25. “It’s also important to remember that Gamescom officially kicks off on August 25 with Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley. As always, many major announcements, trailers, gameplay reveals, and surprises await fans during the event.” Although it should be pointed out Capcom has not confirmed any of this.

When Will Capcom Reveal the Next Resident Evil Veronica Trailer?

Screenshot: Capcom

Well, if this latest leak is true, then we could get a new Resident Evil Veronica trailer anywhere from August 25 to the 30th. However, as I stated above, Capcom has not officially confirmed that the 2027 game will be at Gamescom 2026. In fact, RE News isn’t actually affiliated with Resident Evil or Capcom in any official capacity. It’s a fan account.

RE News also didn’t provide a source for this latest leak. Although the site did claim they “heard” something about it, implying this is more than just speculation. Then again, it also wouldn’t be too surprising if the remake did end up appearing at Gamescom 2026, as the series has a history of making an appearance at the annual conference.

For example, Resident Evil Requiem got a new trailer and playable demo at Gamescom 2025. So, if this latest rumor is actually accurate, then it would seem that Capcom are following a similar rollout for the Resident Veronica remake. All that said, I would take this latest leak with a major grain of salt.

Screenshot: Capcom

Finally, Capcom still has not even confirmed a Resident Evil Veronica release date. The Japanese publisher only stated that it’s coming in “2027.” When Resident Evil Requiem released, it was at the beginning of the year in February.

If the Code Veronica remake is released in late 2027, then it wouldn’t be shocking if it wasn’t at Gamescom. And let’s not forget, Capcom has already revealed its Gamescom line up, and it did not include Resident Evil Veronica. Obviously, that can change the closer we get to it. But it’s something worth considering.