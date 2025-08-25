Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show 2025 Lineup Announced: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Gamescom is in the books. But that doesn’t mean anything stops. Tokyo Game Show is next up, running from September 25th to September 28th.

And Capcom has come right out and announced the games we’ll be seeing at the event. Additionally, an online event will be held on September 24, beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. JST.

Videos by VICE

Capcom’s TGS 2025 Lineup Revealed

Capcom has been busy over the years. While at one point, they were facing a pretty big rough patch, they’ve found their way out with several Resident Evil remakes and renewed focus on the Monster Hunter franchise. It’s been a pretty remarkable turnaround to see.

Here are the games they’ve announced for TGS 2025:

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Wilds

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

PRAGMATA

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil: Survival Unit

Street Fighter 6

Everything I’ve seen about Resident Evil Requiem has piqued my curiosity about the direction they’re taking it. I haven’t played one of the RE games in full since the original Resident Evil 4. But I’ve kept up with the subsequent games and remakes. And I’ve played some in spurts—7 most recently.

Resident Evil Requiem at this stage does feel like Capcom knowing exactly what they want this franchise to be. I can’t wait to see more.

And I’m just going to throw this out there as my continued plea for a particular movie-obsessed character to return: this would be a great time to announce something Viewtiful Joe-related.

Or, if not that, then maybe a brand-new Mega Man Battle Network (which would never happen). At any rate, I’m sure this online event will have more information than some of those showcases they’ve done in the past.

At least I hope so.