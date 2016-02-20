Cape Town Producer Jumping Back Slash Is Bringing Minimal Techno to South Africa

Minimal techno has a new noteworthy producer, and rather than originating from the United States or Germany, he’s all the way out in South Africa.

Spoek Mathambo affiliate Jumping Back Slash is a Cape Town producer with house music roots who was featured on a mix we posted last year. He recently dropped Mshini Music, a 4-track EP that strips away the house melodies for acidic sequenced keyboards and mechanized 808 beats to form a sound indebted to techno legends Omar S and Jamal Moss. “‘Mshini’ means machine and/or machine gun,” the producer explained to Okayafrica “as in the protest song ‘Mshini Wam.’ In the sense of the EP, it denotes the machine as a drum machine or a sequencer, and centers it in South Africa.”

Videos by VICE

Watch the video below for the cut “Stink Midi,” which the producer noted was “created entirely from using imagery and type from some TR-808 drum machine schematics.” The full EP can be heard here.