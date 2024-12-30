“CAPITALISM, HO!” Move Over, ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ -- One of the Most Important JRPGs Ever Is Getting a 2025 Remaster!

As a great philosopher once said: “You can take the Ho out of the Capitalism, but you can’t take the Capitalism out of the Ho.” …It’s me — I’m the Ho who’s ready for the Capitalism. So, everyone had resigned themselves to Grand Theft Auto VI being 2025’s clear-cut Game of the Year. But, when we needed her most, Recette came back to let us know she’s coming for the crown. Folks, in 2025, I’m euphoric to say that JRPG royalty, Recettear, is getting the remaster it deserves!

Inevitably, some people will scoff at this announcement. But, let me tell the naysayers why they’re wrong. Recettear is half shop management sim, half dungeon crawler, and all Capitalism. (In the once-in-a-lifetime instance such a thing should be celebrated.) As Recette, you have to settle your missing father’s debts. To do that, you need to go out, slay some beasts, take their loot, and come back and manage your shop!

But, Recette doesn’t do the dirty work. She’s just a humble shopkeeper, after all. No, that’s a job for Louie! Louie is a bold adventurer from the local guild, and he’ll be doing the lootin’ and bootin’ while Recette cheers him on! Look, I know it’s a hard sell for some of you “BUT I WANT GRAND THEFT AUTO VI!” folks. But, you’re going to put some respect on Recettear’s name while you’re in this house, alright?

my crystal ball tells me ‘recettear’ will beat ‘grand theft auto vi’ FOR 2025’S GAME OF THE YEAR AWARD

Recettear, on top of being a fun, layered cozy game, also has a cool behind-the-scenes story! You see, once upon a time, Recettear was one of the first Japanese indie games to be given a platform on Steam. The publisher, Carpe Fulgur, didn’t expect it to do big numbers or get a whole lot of attention.

However, critics gave it glowing reviews! Then, positive word-of-mouth allowed the game to eventually sell over 500,000 units! Recettear proved that there was a thriving Western market for PC Japanese-developed titles, and the rest, as they say, is history. That’s why, in 2025, we’ll all witness the rebirth of a veritable JRPG legend when Recettear shows up! It’s unknown if it’ll find its way on consoles. But, as a Capitalism Ho myself (as I suppose most Americans are by default), I’m ready.