Capitol Rioter Allegedly Called His Ex a Moron. She Ratted Him Out to the FBI.

If you’re going to insult your ex’s intelligence, maybe don’t do it while you’re potentially committing a felony at the Capitol.

Richard Michetti may have learned that lesson the hard way. The Delaware County, Pennsylvania, man allegedly texted an ex-girlfriend several times from the January 6 riot and sent her multiple videos from the insurrection, according to court filings unsealed on Wednesday. At one point, Michetti apparently began arguing with her, telling his ex: “If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron.”

The following day, the ex-girlfriend reported Michetti to the FBI, according to a sworn affidavit by an FBI agent assigned to the case. She also gave them his phone number, address, and date of birth, the documents say.

Michetti allegedly texted her the night before to say he had just taken a train to D.C. The following afternoon, shortly after 2 p.m, he texted: “It’s going down here we stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs. Three minutes later, he texted: “Gotta stop the vote it’s fraud this is our country.”

One of the videos Michetti allegedly sent her showed rioters inside the Capitol building and “a large interior room of the Capitol Building, where there were numerous protesters carrying various flags and walking around yelling,” according to the affidavit.

Later that evening, Michetti apparently tried to smooth things over, an attempt that obviously didn’t work. “I understand your point, but what I’m saying is the election was rigged and everyone knows it,” he said. “All’s we wanted was an investigation—that’s it. And they couldn’t investigate the biggest presidential race in history with mail-in ballots who everyone knows is easy to fraud.”

“This is tyranny they say there and told us ‘we rigged the election and there’s nuthin you can do about it’ what do you think should be done?” he asked her.

Photos, screenshots of videos, and CCTV footage showed Michetti, wearing a Chicago White Sox cap and a blue backpack, both inside and outside of the Capitol building. The FBI also “obtained” a receipt for a hotel one block away from the Capitol that Richetti stayed at the night of Jan. 5.

Michetti was charged Feb. 17 and faces several counts, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, as well as obstruction of Congress. He faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

So far nearly 250 people have been charged in the January 6 riot, according to USA Today. Five people died that day, and former President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time last month for inciting an insurrection. The Senate acquitted him on Feb. 5.