Capricorn, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, hard-working, and idealistic Capricorn: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

We spend the month of June under the formidable influence of Pluto retrograde. When direct, this faraway dwarf planet catalyzes personal and societal transformation, shines a revealing light on the shadowy parts of our subconscious selves, and affects power dynamics of personal and professional relationships. Simply put, this cosmic period requires a lot of work, vulnerability, and patience. These are some of your stronger attributes. Still, be prepared to give yourself grace when you fall short of being a model stargazer. Pluto retrograde is a transformative time, and its influence is only exacerbated by its placement in eccentric, creative Aquarius. Don’t underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you. Perhaps even more importantly, the stars urge you not to underestimate your ability to surprise yourself. You contain multitudes, Capricorn. The fact that you get to spend your whole life meeting each layer is the greatest cosmic blessing of all.

Videos by VICE

June begins with a conjunction of Venus and Chiron under fiery Aries locking into place on the first of the month. Chiron’s influence typically resides over our vulnerabilities, sensitive or “weak” spots, and the emotional hurt we’ve accumulated over the years. Venus, on the other hand, has a more tangible effect on touchier aspects of life. Think: romantic relationships, self-esteem, and money. When these two celestial bodies combine, conflict and the reopening of old wounds becomes likelier. Compare these feelings to a broken bone. More often than not, you need to reset the bone before it can fully heal so that it mends properly. This can cause the pain to feel more upfront, but it’s only temporary. Push past the discomfort and continue working toward learning, healing, and growing.

Prepare for this conflict to stick around for at least a few days as your ruling planet, Saturn, locks into a direct opposition with the waxing gibbous Moon. This lunar phase can already be more challenging than others. As our hearts and spirits prepare for the impending full Moon, the waxing gibbous Moon calls us to take stock of our surroundings and consider whether it’s somewhere we still want to be. In doing so, we inherently open ourselves up to the risk of realizing that no, actually, we aren’t where we want to be.

This can be an incredibly scary experience. But rest assured, Capricorn. It’s no less scary than navigating your way through life with a blindfold wrapped around your eyes. Allow the celestial standoff on June 4 to convince you to maintain firm boundaries. You owe it to yourself to keep your eyes open as you proceed. That includes if things look a little jarring at first.

Several days later, your ruling planet moves into two paradoxical alignments on June 9. First, Saturn locks into a challenging square with communicative Mercury. It also forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon. This alignment is a helpful reminder that things don’t always get to make perfect sense before we are called to act. A little bit of faith can go a long way, Capricorn. The stars urge you to trust in your abilities to navigate the road ahead, even if some of the curves are still in the shadows. The wisdom you gain from these experiences will come in due time, even if it happens to be a little delayed. Have courage.

The full Moon reaches its strongest phase under Sagittarius on June 11, pushing us toward taking actionable steps to get closer to our long-term goals and aspirations. This energy can manifest in many ways, stargazer. Make sure you’re not pushing opportunities away just because they don’t match your assumptions exactly. The full Moon’s placement in Sagittarius is a great time for reviewing your ambitions, getting your ducks in a row, and, in some cases, letting go of what is no longer serving you in this endeavor. The nearly full, waning gibbous Moon’s transition into your celestial domain the following day indicates there might be more than one idea, behavior, or even relationship that you could stand to release.

Misfortune or bad luck is likelier around June 15 as Jupiter and Saturn lock into a challenging square. While this isn’t a recipe for disaster, it is a cosmic reminder to keep your guard up a little bit. Be wary of strangers, take time to consider whether an investment is worthy of your time or resources, and follow your gut. If something feels off to you, then give it a second look. You haven’t gotten as far as you have by ignoring your instincts in the past. Why start now? A sextile between the Sun and emotional Chiron three days later grants us the wisdom to see why our inner alarm bells were going off in the first place. Whether you were right or wrong, it’s never a bad time to practice listening to your internal cues.

The Sun’s transition into Cancer on June 21 is shortly followed by a square between the Sun and Saturn. Your energy and mental, emotional, and financial resources are finite. Be wary of spending too much of them on the whims of your ego, Capricorn. A square between the Sun and Neptune on June 23 reminds us that not everything is always as it seems. Tread lightly during this time. By June 25, you ought to enter a slower headspace conducive to rest and recalibration. This day marks June’s darkest, most restorative lunar phase in Cancer. The new Moon deepens sensitivities and gives us greater insights into our innermost selves.

Your cosmic forecast ends with a harmonious trine between Saturn and Mercury. Take this fortuitous alignment as a parting gift from the cosmos as we transition into next month. Saturn’s disciplinarian energy and Mercury’s communicative prowess help us express our feelings and learn from our circumstances in a more in-depth, meaningful, and useful way. Capitalize on this energy by taking time to reflect on and process the events of the past several weeks before looking ahead. If you don’t take a second to figure out what, exactly, the cosmos’ lesson was, how do you expect to ever become wiser for enduring it?

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Capricorn! See you next month.