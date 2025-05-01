Capricorn, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, hard-working, and idealistic Capricorn: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

Your cosmic forecast begins with a transitioning aspect between your ruling planet, Saturn, and the waxing crescent Moon. May begins with a square between the two celestial bodies, suggesting a difficulty or unwillingness to enforce boundaries with yourself. You can’t rely on someone else to police your actions for you, Capricorn. And for that matter, would you even let them if they tried? Practicing self-discipline is incredibly difficult. Give yourself grace when you slip up, but don’t brush off your accountability either. Experiencing a setback or delay in progress isn’t a sign of failure. It’s only when we refuse to get back up and keep going that we truly fail. Fortunately, these struggles won’t last long as the Moon moves into a far more harmonious trine with Saturn on May 3. Remember: just keep going.

The following day, on May 4, Pluto transitions to retrograde. This faraway dwarf planet governs the subconscious realm and the more opaque aspects of existence, like life and death. When retrograde, Pluto forces us to confront these shadowy areas head-on. Hidden parts of ourselves, including our secret desires, hidden urges, and unspoken beliefs, will find their way to the surface one way or another. If you like what reveals itself to you, then this can be an incredibly affirming experience. However, if you find something unsavory making its way into the light, then perhaps this is a chance to re-evaluate these parts of yourself. In either case, the potential for personal development is high. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here.

Conflict becomes more likely around May 8 when the waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to your ruling planet. This lunar phase is already prone to friction as it calls us to consider what is and isn’t working in our lives. This requires a level of honesty and vulnerability that can be off-putting at first, leading many of us to ignore underlying issues or pretend we don’t see red flags right in front of us. With the waxing gibbous Moon butting directly against disciplinarian Saturn, all cosmic signs point to a significant learning opportunity ahead. In other words, the roads might get a little bumpy around this time. Choose your words and actions carefully. There’s no good reason to throw gasoline onto an already raging wildfire.

On May 12, the full Moon reaches its strongest phase in Scorpio. Full Moons are always powerful events. But its placement in Scorpio amps up the intensity even more, heightening awareness of unseen power dynamics and power flow. This can be especially helpful when navigating interpersonal conflict, Capricorn.

Empathy toward others also requires empathy toward ourselves. Stop assuming that everyone else has a better reason to feel or act the way they do than you. This month’s full Moon is an invitation to consider the roles you play in other people’s lives. Are you satisfied with the part or function you fulfill? Conversely, do you feel like others are fulfilling their best purpose for you? Not to say that relationships should be transactional, but that’s a somewhat bitter step up from wholly one-sided.

A harmonious trine between Saturn and the waning gibbous Moon the following day is a good sign. The still-nearly full gibbous Moon leads us toward resolution and closure. It’s a time for the lessons revealed to you by the full Moon to settle and absorb into your spirit. Keep those mental pathways open as Luna continues through her waning cycle. This endeavor is further bolstered by the Moon’s transition into your celestial domain on May 15. Saying goodbye to old parts of yourself doesn’t have to be malicious or dramatic. It’s just a pragmatic part of life. The Moon’s placement in your sign will help reinforce this idea when your sentimentality wants to dominate.

The start of Gemini season on May 20 coincides with a favorable sextile between your ruling planet and the Sun. Motivation and discipline will be at an all-time high, making it a great time to pounce on new opportunities or tackle a big project. As you know, there will always be a million reasons why you’re too busy to do something. Stop treating your time like it’s an infinite resource, and start prioritizing what’s most important to you. It might take a bit of finagling to make things work, but luckily, Gemini season is an ideal time for this type of flexibility and versatility. The road ahead might not look how you anticipated, but if it gets you to where you want to go, then is there really a problem? A bird in the hand, as they say.

Motivation and energy continue to hold steady as Saturn enters Aries on May 25. Your ruling planet brings with it feelings of responsibility, diligence, and hard work. It’s the tough-love father figure of the cosmos. Under fiery Aries, its influence will feel even more present. Just be careful to keep an eye on how much you put on your plate. Discipline isn’t only about our ability or willingness to take on a mountain of work. An arguably even more important aspect of discipline is knowing when to say no and that you’ve had enough. Allow Aries’ catalytic energy to benefit you just as much as it would benefit others at your expense. You deserve to be a top priority, Capricorn.

This month’s new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase on May 27 in Gemini. The new Moon is a time for rest, recharging, and recalibration. It’s a cosmic reminder to take a beat before proceeding. Journaling, meditating, and mindfulness are all helpful practices for seizing this rejuvenating energy. Given the new Moon’s placement in social Gemini, this celestial event also provides an opportunity to analyze how you express yourself to others and receive information from them in return. Do you feel like you adequately express what you need? Do you listen when others offer the same to you? Any relationship worth keeping should be able to withstand this slower, more introspective dynamic. If it can’t, is it really worth keeping?

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Capricorn! See you next month.