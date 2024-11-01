Capricorn, November 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, hard-working, and idealistic Capricorn: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of November.

Your celestial forecast begins with the new Moon in Scorpio. This reflective lunar phase becomes even more introspective as it transits through the most mysterious and instinctual Zodiac domain. As you prepare for the coming month, take this time to put pen to paper and seriously plan what you’d like to accomplish in the next few weeks. A notable downside of your work ethic is that you will add things to your plate regardless of whether you have room for them. By setting aside specific objectives early in the month, you have a better chance of setting out what you wanted to do, not what you picked up later.



This exercise in the first few days of November will pay off early when the ego-driven Sun forms a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde. As this ringed celestial body pushes you toward unsavory but necessary emotional obligations, the Sun offers a motivational boost, lighting the path forward. Weathering a storm becomes significantly easier when you can see where it breaks up ahead. The Sun offers one such glimpse into the future. Nevertheless, a storm is a storm. A challenging square between Saturn and a waxing crescent Moon locks in on the same day, November 4. Indeed, there will be thunder and lightning ahead, but this bad weather won’t last forever.



Two days later, on November 6, Saturn forms a much more favorable alignment with the still-waxing crescent Moon under Pisces and your sign, respectively. The name of the game here is persistence, Capricorn. You can put in a month’s worth of effort into a single day, and you might be facing the same problems tomorrow. Conversely, some obstacles might disappear with seemingly no effort. Don’t let either extreme dissuade you from reality. The universe operates in a constant state of ebb and flow, and consequently, so do you. Neither valleys nor peaks last forever.



A conjunction between your ruling planet and the waxing gibbous Moon forms under Pisces on November 11. Pisces provides a sentimental tinge to an otherwise highly productive cosmic alignment. The waxing gibbous Moon acts as a sort of preemptive organizational phase ahead of the full Moon. Things that aren’t working—or, more positively, things that are—will reveal themselves during this time. Saturn’s presence in this alignment suggests that this analytical process won’t necessarily come easy. Lean into the discomfort when it appears. These feelings of trepidation, fear, or reluctance often reveal far more about our subconscious thoughts than our conscious mind would like to admit.



November 15 marks a significant shift in your celestial forecast. Not only does the full Moon reach its peak phase under Taurus, a fellow Earth sign. But your ruling planet also returns direct. First, the full Moon in Taurus: this is a time of great emotional awareness regarding close relationships and home life. Stability and security will move to the front of mind, raising questions of what you need to feel safe in your most intimate environments. Now is an ideal time to clean house, whether physically or mentally, of things that bring more grief and stress than joy and peace. Again, use your emotional responses as a compass. You’ve grown so used to discomfort that you’re likely to overlook even glaring problems for “keeping the peace.” This exercise is about keeping your peace, Capricorn.



Next, Saturn’s return to direct: shifts out of retrograde shift our emotional and mental focus outward. Consider your ruling planet as a cosmic disciplinarian. You’ve done hard work internally for the past few weeks, and now, it’s time to translate those lessons outward. In the weeks ahead, placing boundaries and tackling outside obligations will become more important than ever. Don’t let the inner strife you’ve been weathering be for naught. Iron sharpens iron, and it’s time to sharpen those around you.



Two days later, your ruling planet returns to a challenging alignment with the shrinking Moon. As the waning gibbous Moon forms a square with Saturn under Pisces and Gemini, flexible thinking will become critical. Any type of adjustment requires some type of acclimation period—even the seemingly easy transitions. Give yourself and others grace in the days following the full Moon and Saturn’s direct return. Mid-November promises to be a particularly volatile time. Letting your emotions get the best of you certainly won’t help you or others adjust to these new surroundings any quicker.



November 22 marks a promising turn in matters of the heart or wallet. On this day, your ruling planet forms a positive sextile with Venus under Pisces and your sign. Consequently, it will become easier to experience, identify, and act on your feelings. The stars offer a cushion of good fortune in emotional and financial investments. Given the potential chaos of the days ahead (hello, upcoming Mercury retrograde), now would be a great time to get your ducks in a row regarding love and money. This cosmic alignment provides the perfect opportunity to tie up loose ends and commit to personal or professional endeavors.

Videos by VICE

By November 26, Mercury retrograde begins. Arguably the most infamous of all planetary retrogrades, this celestial period increases the likelihood of communicative breakdowns, technological mishaps, and problems in expansion (think travel, education, personal growth, etc.). As someone who wants to solve a problem as soon as it arises, this retrograde period has the potential to create serious stress and discord in your daily life. Your ruling planet’s return from retrograde exacerbates these types of external problems. Remember, Capricorn: both valleys and peaks are temporary.

Your ruling planet ends the month in a trine with the waning crescent Moon. November brings many lessons and just as many rewards. Use this time to rest, reflect, and recharge. The cosmic cycle continues into December. Make sure that you’ve taken time to absorb and learn from the past month’s experiences.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Capricorn! See you next month.