Watch the Trailer for Marvel’s First Female Superhero Movie, ‘Captain Marvel’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with amazing female characters, from Captain America‘s Black Widow to Black Panther‘s Okoye, but after a decade’s worth of MCU films, we’ve still never seen one with a female lead. Now, we’re finally getting a female-fronted superhero movie in the upcoming Captain Marvel, and on Tuesday we got our first official trailer.

The film stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, a hero packing superhuman strength, the gift of flight, and the ability to shoot energy from her fingertips. The trailer finds her careening back down to Earth from what looks like a spaceship, plowing straight through the roof of a Blockbuster—which still exist, given that Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s. She winds up linking up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the head honcho of the MCU spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D., and the two get busy fighting some dangerous, shape-shifting aliens.

For the uninitiated, those baddies—including what appears to be an innocent old lady Danvers socks in the face—are most likely Skrulls, a vicious alien race with the ability to disguise themselves as humans, so the movie has a bit of a Men in Black thing going on. Along the way, Danvers—a human (sort of, it’s complicated) who spent years in space and apparently lost her memories—begins to realize that she once “had a life here,” and it looks like she’ll be searching for what that life looked like throughout the movie.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.



