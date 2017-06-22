Capturing That Moment of Anticipation Before ‘Buka Puasa’

Ramadan isn’t easy. It’s not supposed to be. Muslims are supposed to fast during daylight hours for an entire month. And by fasting, I don’t just mean not eating. I mean not drinking anything either. You have any idea how hard it is to not drink a sip of water in a tropical country?

So, of course, that moment before “buka puasa” (or breaking fast) can seem to last forever. You’re sitting there, staring at some gorengan and some sweet sop buah and waiting for the moment everyone can dig in and eat again.

I went out to capture what most Indonesian Muslims do seconds before the Bedug (Indonesian traditional fast breaking drum) rings out. I saw the same thing everywhere I went: hungry faces. Some had phones in their hands. Others bows and arrows. But the anticipation was the same.

Photo by Iyas Lawrence

Photo by Bambang Nur

Photo by Iyas Lawrence

Photo by Iyas Lawrence

Photo by Iyas Lawrence

Photo by Iyas Lawrence

Photo by Iyas Lawrence