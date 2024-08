Few bands can say they’ve been around since the beginning. With nearly 38 years in the scene, Agnostic Front is as old school as they come. But despite Indonesia’s thriving homegrown hardcore scene, the New York band has never played a show here. Until now.

Agnostic Front finally hit Indonesia last weekend, with a show in Bali on Friday and a follow-up in Jakarta the next day. VICE’s Iyas Lawrence was there to document the chaos and camaraderie.