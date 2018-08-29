Caramel Carrot Bundt Cake Recipe

Servings: 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the cake:

unsalted butter, for greasing the pans

2 ½ cups|382 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for pan

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ cups|290 grams granulated sugar

1 cup|250 ml vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

4 large eggs

1 (12-ounce|315 ml) bottle IPA beer

3 cups|12 ounces|290 grams finely grated carrots

1 cup|40 grams sweetened shredded coconut

⅔ cup|70 grams finely chopped walnuts

½ cup|85 grams golden raisins

for the caramel glaze:

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|60 ml heavy cream

2 cups|225 grams confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon whole milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Make the cake: Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan with butter then dust evenly with flour, tapping out the excess. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, vanilla, eggs, and beer until smooth. Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and whisk until the batter just comes together. Stir in the carrots, coconut, walnuts, and raisins. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean, about 1 hour. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Invert the pan onto the rack, remove the pan, and let the cake cool completely. Make the glaze: In a heatproof liquid glass measuring cup, combine the granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons warm tap water and stir until the sugar is completely moistened like wet sand. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat until the syrup turns a golden amber color, 4 to 5 minutes, depending on the strength of your microwave. Carefully remove the glass cup from the microwave and immediately pour in the cream (it will bubble up violently). Once the bubbling subsides, stir the cream and syrup together into a smooth caramel sauce. Pour the caramel into a medium bowl and stir in the powdered sugar, milk, vanilla, and salt, and until it forms a thick but pourable icing. With the cake still on the rack, pour the glaze evenly over the cake, letting it drip down the sides. Let the cake stand until the glaze sets firmly, at least 30 at room temperature or 20 minutes in the refrigerator. Cut the cake into wedges and serve cold or at room temperature.

